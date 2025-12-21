How Emotional Stress “Gets Under the Skin” : Brain to Heart Pathway

Stress-related brain activity may explain why depression raises heart disease risk, especially with coexisting anxiety.
People living with depression face a higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, and new evidence indicates that stress-related biological pathways may be a key driver. The analysis shows that altered brain stress responses, disruption of the nervous system, and persistent inflammation contribute to this elevated risk. Individuals diagnosed with both depression and anxiety were found to have an even greater susceptibility to heart disease than those with a single condition. The findings highlight stress-focused interventions as promising avenues for cardiovascular disease prevention.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Depression and Anxiety Associate With Adverse Cardiovascular Events via Neural, Autonomic, and Inflammatory Pathways.
Emotional Stress as a Cardiovascular Risk Signal“These findings give us a clearer biological picture of how emotional distress ‘gets under the skin’ and affects cardiovascular health,” said study first author Shady Abohashem, MD, MPH, an investigator and head of Cardiac PET/CT Imaging Trials at MGH Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center of Massachusetts General Hospital and the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute.
“For clinicians, it’s a reminder to view mental health as an integral part of cardiovascular risk assessment. For patients, it’s encouragement that addressing chronic stress, anxiety, or depression is not just a mental health priority, it’s also a heart health priority.”
The researchers analyzed data from 85,551 participants in the Mass General Brigham Biobank. Of these, 14,934 presented with both depression and anxiety, 15,819 had either depression or anxiety, and 54,798 had neither condition. Participants were followed for a median of 3.4 years, during which 3,078 experienced major adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack, heart failure or stroke.
Elevated Risk with Combined Mental Health Conditions“In line with previous reports, we found that both depression and anxiety were linked to a higher risk of heart attack or stroke,” said senior author Ahmed Tawakol, MD, Director of Nuclear Cardiology at the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute.
“Notably people who were diagnosed with both depression and anxiety faced roughly a 32% higher risk compared with those diagnosed with only one condition. Importantly, these associations remained strong even after accounting for differences in lifestyle behaviors, socioeconomic factors, and traditional risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, and hypertension.”
Brain, Nervous System, and Inflammatory PathwaysTo investigate whether depression and anxiety might be linked to heart health via systemic stress responses, the researchers also analyzed advanced brain imaging data and biomarkers of nervous system activity and inflammation for a subset of the participants.
hey found that people diagnosed with depression or anxiety showed increased activity in the amygdala, reduced heart rate variability, and higher blood levels of CRP, a protein linked to inflammation.
Biological Chain Linking Stress to Heart Disease“Together, these changes seem to form a biological chain linking emotional stress to cardiovascular risk,” said Abohashem. “When the brain’s stress circuits are overactive, they can chronically trigger the body’s ‘fight or flight’ system, leading to increased heart rate, blood pressure, and chronic inflammation. Over time, these changes can damage blood vessels and accelerate heart disease. This reinforces that protecting heart health isn’t just about diet or exercise, it’s also about emotional health.”
Because the study was based on observational data, more research is needed to determine whether depression and anxiety are causing cardiovascular disease or whether they are simply associated.
The researchers are now studying whether interventions such as stress-reduction therapies, anti-inflammatory medications, or lifestyle changes can help normalize these brain and immune markers and, in turn, lower heart risk.
Source-Mass General Brigham