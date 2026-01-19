How EGFR Percentile Calculator Helps Predict Kidney Failure

New web-based kidney charts redefine kidney performance levels to help detect risks and preventing future kidney failure.
A groundbreaking web-based percentile tool helps doctors predict early-stage kidney disease by analyzing eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate) levels beyond standard thresholds. This calculator compares a patient’s kidney function to age and sex-specific population norms, allowing for early detection of chronic kidney disease and the prevention of future kidney failure.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Simple method can enable early detection and prevention of chronic kidney disease
Go to source)
Developed by researchers at Karolinska Institute, this kidney growth chart moves beyond the ‘one-size-fits-all’ paradigm. It detects renal risks often missed by traditional tests and offers a new path for individualized kidney care.
New Digital Tool Uses Population Norms to Transform Early Kidney Disease Detection“We were inspired by the growth and weight charts used in pediatrics, which intuitively help clinicians identify children at risk of obesity or undergrowth,” says the first author of the study, Yuanhang Yang, postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Clinical Science and Education, Södersjukhuset, Karolinska Institute.
The researchers have made their eGFR distribution charts openly available to healthcare professionals and developed a web-based calculator, developed by PhD student Antoine Creon, that can help assess how a patient’s eGFR compares with population norms for their age.
Patients with Low eGFR Percentiles were Found to have Higher Kidney Failure RiskThe study included over 1.1 million adults in the region of Stockholm, Sweden, covering roughly 80 per cent of the population aged between 40 and 100 years. Nearly seven million eGFR tests collected between 2006 and 2021 were used to construct age- and sex-specific distributions.
The findings show that departures from the median eGFR for one’s age and sex are associated with worse outcomes. Individuals with an eGFR below the 25th percentile had a markedly higher risk of developing kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplantation.
Mortality also displayed a U-shaped relationship; both low and high percentile extremes were linked to increased risk of death.
Current Screening Misses Early Kidney Damage in 75% of At-risk CasesThe study also illustrates this lack of awareness in healthcare, according to the researchers. Among those with a seemingly normal eGFR above 60 ml/min/1.73 m², but below the 25th percentile, only one fourth had received additional testing for urinary albumin, which is important for detecting early kidney damage.
“For example, consider a 55-year-old woman with an eGFR of 80. Most clinicians would not react to such a seemingly normal value. However, our charts show that this corresponds to the 10th percentile for women of that age, and that she has a three-fold higher risk of starting dialysis in the future.”
“This signals an opportunity to act earlier,” says Juan Jesús Carrero, professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institute.
