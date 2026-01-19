How EGFR Percentile Calculator Helps Predict Kidney Failure

New web-based kidney charts redefine kidney performance levels to help detect risks and preventing future kidney failure.

A groundbreaking.(Developed by researchers at Karolinska Institute, this kidney growth chart moves beyond the ‘one-size-fits-all’ paradigm. It detects renal risks often missed by traditional tests and offers a new path for individualized kidney care.,” says the first author of the study, Yuanhang Yang, postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Clinical Science and Education, Södersjukhuset, Karolinska Institute.The researchers have made their eGFR distribution charts openly available to healthcare professionals and developed a web-based calculator, developed by PhD student Antoine Creon,The study included over 1.1 million adults in the region of Stockholm, Sweden, covering roughly 80 per cent of the population aged between 40 and 100 years. Nearly seven million eGFR tests collected between 2006 and 2021 were used to construct age- and sex-specific distributions.The findings show that departures from the median eGFR for one’s age and sex are associated with worse outcomes.The study also illustrates this lack of awareness in healthcare, according to the researchers. Among those with a seemingly normal eGFR above 60 ml/min/1.73 m², but below the 25th percentile, only one fourth had received additional testing for urinary albumin, which is important for detecting early kidney damage.“For example, consider a 55-year-old woman with an eGFR of 80..”,” says Juan Jesús Carrero, professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institute.Source-Eurekalert