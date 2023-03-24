About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Effective Is Nasal Spray In COVID-19 Infection?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on March 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM
Font : A-A+

How Effective Is Nasal Spray In COVID-19 Infection?

The success of the current vaccines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is challenged by the emergence of viral variants of concern (VOCs) that show strong resistance to neutralizing antibodies induced by vaccinations or prior infection.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement


Moreover, immune disorders or other health conditions can preclude appropriate vaccine responses in many individuals. In addition to pharmaceuticals for treating COVID-19 disease, new approaches for preventing transmission are therefore urgently needed.

New Molecule for Nasal Spray Vaccine Against COVID-19

Researchers have developed a molecule for nasal spray, which is effective in preventing the disease caused by all known variants of the COVID-19 virus. The molecule can be a key tool in preparing for future pandemics, as it is aimed at preventing both the transmission and spread of the virus.

In laboratory animal studies, a molecule known as TriSb92 has been confirmed as affording effective protection against Coronavirus infection. The molecule identifies a region in the spike protein of the coronavirus common to all current variants of the virus and inhibits its functioning. The results have been published in the Nature Communications journal.

Anticipation of Future Viral Variants

While the worst stage of the coronavirus pandemic is, at least for the time being, behind us, nasally administered protection can be a crucial help in preventing the spread of the virus in the future. The latest variants effectively avoid the immune protection provided by both vaccines and the COVID-19 disease, and current vaccines are not effective in preventing transmission.
COVID-19 Linked to Long-Term Gastrointestinal Disorders

COVID-19 Linked to Long-Term Gastrointestinal Disorders


A new study suggests that people who were affected by COVID-19 are 36% more likely to have gastrointestinal issues compared to those who were not infected.
Advertisement

Moreover, the nasal spray can protect those people from serious diseases who do not gain sufficient immunity from vaccines, such as immunocompromised individuals and the elderly.

According to the researchers, the molecule could also work against future animal-borne close relatives of SARS-CoV-2, which are expected to be the cause of entirely new coronavirus pandemics.

The easily and inexpensively produced TriSb92 could be a very important first line of defense in curbing such a new pandemic, pending the development, production, and distribution of vaccines. In the next stage, the molecule must be tested in clinical trials, after which it could be made commercially available.



Source: Eurekalert
Rise in Attempted Suicides During the Pandemic

Rise in Attempted Suicides During the Pandemic


A recent study says that there was a sharp incline in attempted suicides during the pandemic among teens.
Advertisement

Uncovering the Origin of COVID-19: Could Raccoon Dogs be the Culprit?

Uncovering the Origin of COVID-19: Could Raccoon Dogs be the Culprit?


Origins of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic may be linked to raccoon dogs sold at the Wuhan market in China, suggest experts.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...

Latest Coronavirus News

COVID-19 Boosters for Elderly, Vulnerable Groups

COVID-19 Boosters for Elderly, Vulnerable Groups

WHO recommends for additional COVID-19 booster doses not be seen as for renewed annual COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
COVID-19 Vaccine for Blood Cancer: Effective or Not

COVID-19 Vaccine for Blood Cancer: Effective or Not

Blood cancer patients generate strong cellular immune responses against COVID-19 after vaccination, on par with that of healthy individuals.
Why Are Steroids Beneficial for Severe COVID-19 Patients?

Why Are Steroids Beneficial for Severe COVID-19 Patients?

The coronavirus continues to mutate quickly, urging for the need to identify specific drug targets against COVID-19.
COVID-19 Related Outcomes in Patients With Substance Use Disorders

COVID-19 Related Outcomes in Patients With Substance Use Disorders

Is substance use disorder a risk factor for COVID-19? New research found that substance use disorders do not increase the likelihood of dying from COVID-19.
Dangerous Combination: Heated Tobacco Products and COVID-19

Dangerous Combination: Heated Tobacco Products and COVID-19

Recent study has shown that using heated tobacco products, like e-cigarettes or vapes, can increase the likelihood of COVID-19 infection.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How Effective Is Nasal Spray In COVID-19 Infection? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests