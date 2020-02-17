medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

How Ebola Virus Hijacks Host Lipids

by Jeffil Obadiah on  February 17, 2020 at 10:31 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN DIEGO, CA - Robert Stahelin studies some of the world's deadliest viruses. Filoviruses, including Ebola virus and Marburg virus, cause viral hemorrhagic fever with high fatality rates. Stahelin, professor at Purdue University, examines how these viruses take advantage of human host cells. His latest research, which he will present on Wednesday, February 19 at the 64th Annual Meeting of the Biophysical Society in San Diego, California, show how Ebola interacts with a human lipid and that FDA approved drugs that alter lipids block Ebola infection in cells.
How Ebola Virus Hijacks Host Lipids
How Ebola Virus Hijacks Host Lipids


Ebola virus causes a rare, often deadly, highly contagious, disease characterized by fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and internal bleeding. "I became interested in how these viruses are working in the body in a way that causes such harsh death," Stahelin says. Filoviruses have lipid envelopes, they take those lipids from human cells during the infection. "I was intrigued that the virus could take human lipids and use it as its protective coat."

Show Full Article


For safety reasons Stahelin doesn't work with Ebola virus itself, instead, he works with combinations of its seven genes so the virus can't fully replicate. His latest focus has been on Ebola's VP40 protein, encoded by one of the seven genes. "VP40 forms the virus's matrix layer, a layer of protein beneath the lipid envelope. So it's responsible for hijacking and taking the host lipid membrane to make the long viral envelope," Stahelin explained.

Stahelin found that a part of the VP40 protein, which is made inside the host cell during infection, is important for binding to one human lipid in particular, known as phosphatidylserine or simply "PS." Disrupting that part of VP40 reduced interactions with PS, and diminished its ability to form the viral envelope.

To see if targeting human PS might help against Ebola virus infection, Stahelin found two FDA-approved drugs that alter cellular lipid distributionone approved for blood pressure and the other for schizophrenia treatment. Testing these drugs with live Ebola virus, in collaboration with a high-biosafety lab, shows that these drugs "were pretty good at blocking virus replication and spread in the cell culture model for the actual virus," Stahelin said.

Though an effective Ebola vaccine was approved in December 2019, Stahelin said it is challenging to disseminate vaccines in Africa, where most Ebola outbreaks occur. And in the rare instances that an Ebola patient travels abroad before showing symptoms, it would helpful to have a prophylactic treatment for anyone exposed to the patient. "These drugs alone or in combination might be effective at blocking the virus in humans. You would probably take them after symptoms, or if people are exposed and unvaccinated," Stahelin said.



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Lipid Profile Screening

Lipid profile test/screening is done by measuring total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol and LDL  cholesterol levels in the blood.

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet

To avoid obesity we must consciously control the quantity and the quality of fat that we eat and our daily intake of fat should contribute no more than 25% of our calories.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

High triglyceride levels may lead to heart disease. Keep your triglyceride levels in check with these foods.

More News on:

Chicken PoxCholesterolShigellosisBioterrorismCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLow Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol DietCongo FeverLipid Profile ScreeningTop Foods to Lower TriglyceridesEbola Virus Disease
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Coronavirus

Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive