How Does Your Neuronal Maturation Occur?

Neuronal maturation and synaptic pruning in the adult brain is found to be associated with a discovery of an 'Eat-Me' signal as per a study at the Institute of Brain Science, Nagoya City, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.



Maturation of newborn neurons requires synaptic pruning by microglia which depends on phosphatidylserine in the adult brain. The study has elucidated the mechanism that controls synaptic pruning of new neurons in the adult brain.