How Does Your Brain Remember Faces?

said Ueli Rutishauser, PhD, director of the Center for Neural Science and Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and senior author of the study.To conduct their experiments, the investigators worked with 13 epilepsy patients who had electrodes implanted in their brains to help determine the focus of their seizures. The electrodes also allowed investigators to record the activity of individual neurons within the patients' brains. While doing so, the researchers tracked the position of the subjects' eyes using a camera to determine where on the screen they were looking.The researchers also recorded the study participants' theta wave activity. Theta waves, a distinct type of electrical brain wave, are created in the hippocampus and are key in processing information and forming memories.Investigators first showed study participants groups of images that included human and primate faces and other objects, such as flowers, cars and geometric shapes. They next showed participants a series of images of human faces, some of which they had seen during the first activity, and asked whether or not they remembered them.The investigators found that each time participants' eyes were about to land on a human face—but not on any other type of image—certain cells in the amygdala fired. And every time these "face cells" fired, the pattern of theta waves in the hippocampus reset or restarted.said Rutishauser, the Board of Governors Chair in Neurosciences and a professor of Neurosurgery and Biomedical Sciences.said Juri Minxha, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai and co-first author of the study.Importantly, the researchers showed that the more quickly a subject's face cells fired when their eyes fixed on a face, the more likely the subject was to remember that face. When a subject's face cells fired more slowly, the face they had fixed on was likely to be forgotten.Subjects' face cells also fired more slowly when they were shown faces they had seen before, suggesting those faces were already stored in memory and the hippocampus didn't need to be prompted.Rutishauser said these results suggest that people who struggle to remember faces could have a dysfunction in their amygdala, noting that this type of dysfunction has been implicated in disorders related to social cognition, such as autism.The results also indicate the importance of both eye movements and theta waves in the memory process, Rutishauser said.Rutishauser said.Source: Eurekalert