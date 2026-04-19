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How Does Preventing Cirrhosis Help Reduce Liver Cancer Deaths?

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 19 2026 7:49 PM

Vaccination, hepatitis treatment, and metabolic disease management are proven strategies that significantly reduce liver cancer mortality risks.

How Does Preventing Cirrhosis Help Reduce Liver Cancer Deaths?
The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has issued a new update calling for enhanced preventive measures and improved screening methods for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) — the primary driver of cancer mortality among cirrhosis patients and the third leading cause of cancer deaths globally. ()

Why Is Early HCC Detection So Low — and Who Is Now at Risk?

Published in Gastroenterology, the update emphasizes that early detection is critical, as curative treatments are available when HCC is diagnosed at an early stage. Yet only 30–40% of cases are diagnosed early, reflecting both limitations in current surveillance tools and low uptake of these tools.

Liver Cancer
Liver Cancer
Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.
Meanwhile, the epidemiology of liver disease is shifting: non‑viral liver diseases — metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and alcohol‑related liver disease (ALD) — are now the fastest‑growing drivers of HCC, expanding the number of patients who need screening.

The update outlines eight best-practice advice statements to help clinicians with risk stratification and surveillance strategies for HCC.

How Does Preventing Cirrhosis Help Reduce HCC Deaths?

Prevention is key: Reducing HCC deaths starts with preventing cirrhosis. That includes vaccination and treatment of HCV and hepatitis B virus (HBV), treatment of ALD, management of MASLD, and early intervention for liver disease.

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other ...
Ultrasound + AFP remain the standard — for now: Semiannual ultrasound and alpha‑fetoprotein testing remain the top surveillance approach. Novel blood‑ and imaging‑based biomarkers show promise, and ongoing trials such as TRACER and PREMIUM will help determine how and when they can be integrated into practice.

More precise risk stratification is needed: Current surveillance strategies are not equally effective for all patients. Better tools are needed to identify who requires more intensive monitoring — and who may safely undergo less frequent surveillance — to support precision screening and improve early detection.

World Liver Day 2026: Build Solid Habits, Get a Strong Liver
World Liver Day 2026: Build Solid Habits, Get a Strong Liver
Simple daily habits like healthy eating, physical activity, and regular check-ups can prevent liver disease and protect long-term liver health worldwide.
Surveillance benefits are well‑established: Regular HCC surveillance improves outcomes for patients with cirrhosis of any etiology and for selected patients with chronic HBV. However, real‑world use remains low, underscoring the need for more accessible and effective approaches.

Looking ahead, new models — such as the PAGED‑B score incorporating HBV DNA viral load — and machine‑learning tools, such as the SMART‑HCC score, show potential to improve risk prediction. These approaches will require additional validation before widespread adoption.

Liver Cancer - Animation
Liver Cancer - Animation
Liver is the largest organ inside the human body. It performs 500 different functions and processes 720 liters of blood per day. The important functions of the liver, the development of liver cancer and it’s symptoms are presented in this ...
References:
  1. AGA Clinical Practice Update on Risk Stratification and Emerging Surveillance Strategies for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Expert Review - (https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(26)00243-X/fulltext)
Source-Eurekalert

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Early detection can save lives from #livercancer, yet the AGA reports that 60% of cases are still diagnosed too late. As #MASLD and alcohol-related liver disease become the primary drivers of HCC, are the current screening methods failing to keep up with the changing face of liver disease?
#LiverDisease #Hepatology #WorldLiverDay #LiverHealth #AGA

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