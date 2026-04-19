How Does Preventing Cirrhosis Help Reduce Liver Cancer Deaths?

Vaccination, hepatitis treatment, and metabolic disease management are proven strategies that significantly reduce liver cancer mortality risks.
The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has issued a new update calling for enhanced preventive measures and improved screening methods for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) — the primary driver of cancer mortality among cirrhosis patients and the third leading cause of cancer deaths globally. ()
Why Is Early HCC Detection So Low — and Who Is Now at Risk?Published in Gastroenterology, the update emphasizes that early detection is critical, as curative treatments are available when HCC is diagnosed at an early stage. Yet only 30–40% of cases are diagnosed early, reflecting both limitations in current surveillance tools and low uptake of these tools.
Meanwhile, the epidemiology of liver disease is shifting: non‑viral liver diseases — metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and alcohol‑related liver disease (ALD) — are now the fastest‑growing drivers of HCC, expanding the number of patients who need screening.
The update outlines eight best-practice advice statements to help clinicians with risk stratification and surveillance strategies for HCC.
How Does Preventing Cirrhosis Help Reduce HCC Deaths?Prevention is key: Reducing HCC deaths starts with preventing cirrhosis. That includes vaccination and treatment of HCV and hepatitis B virus (HBV), treatment of ALD, management of MASLD, and early intervention for liver disease.
Ultrasound + AFP remain the standard — for now: Semiannual ultrasound and alpha‑fetoprotein testing remain the top surveillance approach. Novel blood‑ and imaging‑based biomarkers show promise, and ongoing trials such as TRACER and PREMIUM will help determine how and when they can be integrated into practice.
More precise risk stratification is needed: Current surveillance strategies are not equally effective for all patients. Better tools are needed to identify who requires more intensive monitoring — and who may safely undergo less frequent surveillance — to support precision screening and improve early detection.
Looking ahead, new models — such as the PAGED‑B score incorporating HBV DNA viral load — and machine‑learning tools, such as the SMART‑HCC score, show potential to improve risk prediction. These approaches will require additional validation before widespread adoption.
- AGA Clinical Practice Update on Risk Stratification and Emerging Surveillance Strategies for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Expert Review - (https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(26)00243-X/fulltext)