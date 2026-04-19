How Does Preventing Cirrhosis Help Reduce Liver Cancer Deaths?

Vaccination, hepatitis treatment, and metabolic disease management are proven strategies that significantly reduce liver cancer mortality risks.

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AGA Clinical Practice Update on Risk Stratification and Emerging Surveillance Strategies for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Expert Review - (https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(26)00243-X/fulltext)

The— the primary driver of cancer mortality among cirrhosis patients and the third leading cause of cancer deaths globally. ( )Published inthe update emphasizes that early detection is critical, asYet only 30–40% of cases are diagnosed early, reflecting both limitations in current surveillance tools and low uptake of these tools.Meanwhile, the epidemiology of liver disease is shifting:— are now the fastest‑growing drivers of HCC, expanding the number of patients who need screening.The update outlines eight best-practice advice statements to help clinicians with risk stratification and surveillance strategies for HCC.Prevention is key:That includes vaccination and treatment of HCV and hepatitis B virus (HBV), treatment of ALD, management of MASLD, and early intervention for liver disease.Ultrasound + AFP remain the standard — for now:Novel blood‑ and imaging‑based biomarkers show promise, and ongoing trials such as TRACER and PREMIUM will help determine how and when they can be integrated into practice.More precise risk stratification is needed:Better tools are needed to identify who requires more intensive monitoring — and who may safely undergo less frequent surveillance — to support precision screening and improve early detection.Surveillance benefits are well‑established:However, real‑world use remains low, underscoring the need for more accessible and effective approaches.Looking ahead, new models — such as the PAGED‑B score incorporating HBV DNA viral load — and machine‑learning tools, such as the SMART‑HCC score, show potential to improve risk prediction. These approaches will require additional validation before widespread adoption.Source-Eurekalert