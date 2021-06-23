by DrJayashree on  June 23, 2021 at 8:29 PM Research News
How Does Personality Predicts Sleep Pattern?
Sleep is one key feature of people's lives that defines their daily routine and reflects overall health and well-being. A new study assessed the link between personality, genes and chronotype (sleep patterns) is conducted by Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick.

Using a large-scale sample form the Estonian Biobank, participants were asked to answer questionnaires about their sleep timings and personality to identify the phenotypic relationships between the sleep and personality.

Genetic correlations were calculated through summary statistics of large genome-wide association studies of personality and sleep preferences.


Researchers analyzed personalities into three hierarchies such as personality domains, facets and items and discovered that less straightforward and excitement-seeking people yet more self-disciplined were more likely to have earlier chronotypes or morning person.

Postgraduate researcher Dr Anita Lenneis, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick comments: "Personality traits such as Conscientiousness and C5: Self-discipline in particular may influence chronotype through shaping people's preferences for various social activities and behaviours which in turn, may influence what time people go to and get out of bed, or personality may influence chronotype is through active decisions people make regarding their sleep".

The genetic correlation findings also support this view but further studies are needed for better understanding of the shared genetic mechanisms between the two constructs as well as the causality of their relationships.

This study published in the Journal of Personality suggests that chronotype or sleep pattern cane be changed or trained into a different more socially convenient sleep pattern by increasing your self-control.

However, future studies investigating interventions to enhance self-control will result in a permanent change or will indeed promote better health in later chronotypes or evening person.



Source: Medindia

