medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

How Does Our Brain Respond When We Help Others?

by Rishika Gupta on  August 31, 2018 at 6:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Regions involved in parental care are activated in the brain when we help someone in a very specific manner, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Psychosomatic Medicine: Journal of Biobehavioral Medicine.
How Does Our Brain Respond When We Help Others?
How Does Our Brain Respond When We Help Others?

By comparison, providing "untargeted" support such as giving to charity does not have the same neurobiological effects, according to the new research by Tristen K. Inagaki, Ph.D., and Lauren P. Ross, BA, of the University of Pittsburgh. "Our results highlight the unique benefits of giving targeted support and elucidate neural pathways by which giving support may lead to health," the researchers write.

Study May Show 'Neural Pathway' By Which Providing Support Improves Health.

The researchers performed a pair of experiments to evaluate brain responses to providing different kinds of social support. In the first study, 45 volunteers performed a "giving support" task where they had a chance to win rewards for someone close to them who needed money (targeted support), for charity (untargeted support), or for themselves. As predicted, participants felt more socially connected and felt that their support was more effective, when giving targeted social support.

The subjects then underwent an emotional rating task including functional MRI scanning to assess activation of specific brain areas when giving social support. Providing support, regardless of who received the support, was linked to increased activation of the ventral striatum (VS) and septal area (SA) - regions previously linked to parental care behaviors in animals. However, only higher activation of the SA when people gave targeted support was associated with lower activity in a brain structure called the amygdala - sometimes linked to fear and stress responses.

In the second study, 382 participants provided information on their behavior in giving support (prosocial behavior) and underwent a different emotional rating task with functional MRI scanning. Once again, those who reported giving more targeted support to others also showed reduced activity in the amygdala. In both studies, giving untargeted support (such as giving to charity) was unrelated to amygdala activity.

"Humans thrive off social connections and benefit when they act in the service of others' well-being," according to the authors. A previous study by Dr. Inagaki, also published in Psychosomatic Medicine, found that giving social support has positive effects on brain areas involved in stress and reward responses. That study suggested that providing support - not just receiving it - may be an important contributor to the physical and mental health benefits of social support.

The new study adds further evidence that giving targeted support may be uniquely beneficial. Both targeted and untargeted support are linked to increased SA activity, supporting the "warm glow" theory of providing support: we help others, directly or indirectly, simply because it "feels good."

But the link between increased SA activation and decreased amygdala activity "suggests a neural pathway by which giving support ultimately influence health that is specific to targeted forms of support-giving, such as giving to specific people we know are in need," Dr. Inagaki and Ms. Ross write. The authors note that their study cannot show a cause-and-effect of providing support on activation of the SA or amygdala. They also point out that providing targeted social support does not always lead to improved health - for example, prolonged caregiving for an ill family member can be detrimental to health.

The study adds to previous evidence that providing social support to others "may be an overlooked contributor to the well-known link between social ties and health," Dr. Inagaki and Ms. Ross write. They conclude: "Giving targeted support to an identifiable individual in need is uniquely associated with reduced amygdala activity thereby contributing to the understanding of how and when giving support may lead to health."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Helping Couples to Parenthood: Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India Celebrates 40 Years of IVF

Helping Couples to Parenthood: Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India Celebrates 40 Years of IVF

Wanting a baby is not a just a dream for those with fertility issues with IVF taking many couples into parenthood. Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India, celebrates the the joy of parenthood forty years after the world's first test tube baby was born.

Lend a Helping Hand by Supporting Caregivers On This

Lend a Helping Hand by Supporting Caregivers On This "National Family Caregiver Month"

Caregivers dedicate their lives and make innumerable sacrifices for taking care of people who age or has a disability. They fulfill all their needs 24/7.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive