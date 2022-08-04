About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Does Mobile Radiation Affect Your Skin?

by Hannah Joy on April 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM
Font : A-A+

How Does Mobile Radiation Affect Your Skin?

Mobiles, computers and laptops have become part of our daily life due to which radiation has also increased and is causing harmful effects on our skin.

Everything in the twenty-first century is easy-access; whether it's the next show tickets or a place to crash for a weekend getaway. However, with the ease of information comes something even scarier, radiation! which we had no idea we were inadvertently ingesting. But somehow, we know that blue light can cause damage to our eyes and weaken our retinas, so imagine the amount of damage it can do to our skin. It can be really frightening!

Advertisement


We are surrounded by electronic devices such as mobile phones, computers, and laptops that emit radiation. But do we know what radiation is exactly and what kind of damage it does do to the skin?

The cell phone you're using right now, or the laptop you're reading this article from, all have one thing in common, antennas. The antennas are chipped in to make a connection with the signal tower. These antennas as a form of connection emit radiation that harms our skin with time.
Advertisement

We all know, as informative as the digital world can be but there are times when it can be overwhelming us with misleading information. Namrata Bajaj, Co-founder, of Tatsa - Skincare made Simple helps us deep dive into the harms of radiation to our skin and how to protect it.

Skin discoloration: All electronic devices have one thing in common, and that is the harmful radiation effect on the skin. Skin damage is a major phenomenon nowadays, radiation penetrating the skin causes itchiness, and dryness leading to skin discoloration by turning red or dark.

Premature aging: Given our current lifestyle of being around electronic devices all the time, our skin cycle is heading in the wrong direction. Radiations emitted from devices or the sun create tanning beds on our skin. Overexposure to UV rays harms the inner layer of tissues by making them lose their elasticity. Hence radiation leads us to premature aging and such side effects.

The breakouts: When our skin dislikes the environment around us, it showcases the same in different ways. Breakouts are one of the common problems noticed due to the environment. The skin loses its guards or becomes more sensitive, which eventually manifests itself in the form of breakouts.

Skin pigmentation: Considering all of the skin damage caused by radiation and blue lights, skin pigmentation is one of the worst and possibly the most irritating skin conditions one adopts via radiation. As much as we want to avoid it, there is no escape, skin pigmentation is a condition where skin adopts darkening spots around the area.

Skin sensitivity: As we age, skin sensitivity is one of the most significant factors that directly affect our skin and cause permanent damage to it, whether we get redness easily or dry skin all over it. Skin sensitivity weakens the strength of your skin, the more sensitive the skin, the less likely the skin is to fight against the harmful particles of the air. This is where the radiation enters the picture by weakening the skin to the point where it can no longer bear anything.

Dark circles: Imagine the entire face is flawless and the red bags around the eyes sit rent-free! If you ask us, it's time to act upon the skin damage. No amount of good skin can cover the weightage of the heavy dark circles.

Namrata also suggests solution to protect our skin from radiation:
  • Allow your skin to absorb more than just radiation by getting out in the fresh air and allowing it to heal in nature.
  • There is nothing like drinking too much water; the more you drink, the more your skin will thank you. So, drink water and shield yourself from radiation with water.
  • Wash your face on a regular basis, and make sure your eyes are getting enough water so the harmful radiation is washed away with each splash.
  • Use a radiation protection face cream as your daily moisturizer to protect you from all types of radiation.
  • Lower down your screen timings. And don't use your phone during bedtime.


Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
World Health Day 2022 —
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Radiotherapy X-Ray Radiation Hazards Acute Radiation Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
New LED Irradiation System Helps Disinfect Surfaces
New LED Irradiation System Helps Disinfect Surfaces
The compact system equipped with UV LEDs helps eliminate germs on critical surfaces such as mobile ....
New Technique That Offers Rapid Assessment of Radiation Exposure Discovered
New Technique That Offers Rapid Assessment of Radiation Exposure Discovered
Scientists have identified a new technique that offers rapid assessment of radiation exposure....
Ways to Protect Heart Health from Space Radiation Identified
Ways to Protect Heart Health from Space Radiation Identified
Review explores ways that space radiation can damage cardiovascular health, and discusses how we ......
Biological Clock may Help Reduce Heart Damage from Radiation Therapy
Biological Clock may Help Reduce Heart Damage from Radiation Therapy
Circadian clock protects from radiation-induced toxicity and potentially impacts radiation ......
Acute Radiation Syndrome
Acute Radiation Syndrome
Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radi...
Radiation Hazards
Radiation Hazards
Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms b...
Radiotherapy
Radiotherapy
A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of ......
X-Ray
X-Ray
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine) Iron Intake Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Sanatogen Blood - Sugar Chart

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE