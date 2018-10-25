Volume changes in the brain tissues have been found to occur in astronauts those who had stayed in the space for a long time, finds a new study. Even though these changes occur, it has been found that the brain tissue return to normal volume after 6- 7 months. The findings of this study are published in the journal of BMC Public Health.

How Does Going into Space Affect Your Brain?

‘With the help of the study, it has been believed that the governing cause for the widespread structural changes in the brain following long spaceflights might lie in minimal pressure changes within the body's various water columns under conditions of microgravity that have a cumulative effect over time.’

Spending long periods in space not only leads to muscle atrophy and reductions in bone density, but it also has lasting effects on the brain. However, little is known about how different tissues of the brain react to exposure to microgravity, and it remains unclear whether and to what extent the neuroanatomical changes so far observed persist following return to normal gravity.In cooperation with Russian colleagues and with neuroscientists based at the University of Antwerp led by Floris L. Wuyts, LMU neurologist Professor Peter zu Eulenburg has completed the first long-term study in Russian cosmonauts.In this study, which appears in the New England Journal of Medicine, they show thatThe study was carried out on ten cosmonauts, each of whom had spent an average of 189 days on board the International Space Station (ISS). The authors used magnetic resonance tomography (MRT) to image the brains of the subjects both before and shortly after the conclusion of their long-term missions. In addition, seven members of the cohort were re-examined seven months after their return from space. "This is actually the first study in which it has been possible to objectively quantify changes in brain structures following a space mission also including an extended follow-up period," zu Eulenburg points out.In the follow-up scans done seven months later, this effect was partly reversed, but nevertheless still detectable.In contrast,. Moreover, this process was also observable in the outside spaces that cover the brain after the return to Earth, while the cerebrospinal fluid spaces within returned to near normal size.In this case, the researchers postulate that over the course of a longer stint in space, the," says zu Eulenburg. "However, whether or not the extensive alterations are shown in the grey and the white matter lead to any changes in cognition remains unclear at present," he adds.So far the only clinical indication for detrimental effects is a reduction in visual acuity that was demonstrated in several long-term space travelers. These changes may very well be attributable to the increased pressure exerted by the cerebrospinal fluid on the retina and the optic nerve.According to the authors, to minimize the risks associated with long-term missions and to characterize any clinical significance of their structural findings, further studies using a wider range of diagnostic methods are deemed essential.Source: Eurekalert