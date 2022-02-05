About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Does Food Marketing Influence Eating Behavior?

by Dr Jayashree on May 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Font : A-A+

How Does Food Marketing Influence Eating Behavior?

Food marketing was associated with increased intake, choice, preference, and purchase requests in children and adolescents, suggests new study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Food choices and obesity

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar
Fructose - The Toxic Sugar
 Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.
Advertisement


There is a substantial increase in obesity among children in recent decades. This has serious implications because childhood obesity that tracks into adulthood is an important risk factor for chronic diseases.

Changes in the production of affordable, highly processed foods that are effectively marketed are the main reason behind it.

Food marketing that largely promotes products high in fat, sugar, and/or salt (HFSS) is prevalent across television, digital media, outdoor spaces, and sport.
Childhood Obesity
Childhood Obesity
 Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
Advertisement

Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable to the effects of food marketing given their immature cognitive and emotional development, peer-group influence, and high exposure. The link between exposure to HFSS food marketing with behavioral and health effects is complex but associations meet the criteria for a causal relationship.

Therefore, the new study was conducted to inform the development of updated recommendations to restrict food marketing to children.

What's Interesting?



Researchers conducted a systematic review and a series of meta-analyses following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) reporting guideline.

The WHO Nutrition Guidance Expert Advisory Group Subgroup on Policy Actions formulated the research question and identified the critical outcomes to be captured.

The results showed that food marketing exposure was associated with increases in children's food intake, choice of and preference toward test items, and purchase requests.

There was little evidence to support associations with food purchasing by or on behalf of children, while data relating to dental health and body weight outcomes were scarce. No studies were found for the diet-related NCDs or validated surrogate indicators outcome.

These findings provide evidence of food marketing associations with critical behavioral outcomes and recommend enacting policies that restrict children's exposure to unhealthy food marketing.



Source: Medindia
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
 Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
Advertisement

Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
 Can your obesity increase your chance of getting endometrial (womb) cancer? Excess fat tissue can cause hormonal changes related to endometrial cancer risk.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlHunger Fullness and Weight Control
Label Lingo on Food Items: DecodedLabel Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Selenium - Natural Source Better than SupplementsSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Tips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Top Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Top Food for DietersTop Food for Dieters
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Noscaphene (Noscapine) A-Z Drug Brands in India Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Sanatogen Drug Interaction Checker How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Color Blindness Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE