How Does Childhood Trauma Influence Tobacco Exposure?

Thirdhand smoke exposure occurs when leftover tobacco toxins on walls, furniture, or décor are inhaled, ingested, or absorbed through skin.

Adverse childhood experiences and tobacco smoke exposure among U.S. school-aged children



ACEs and Tobacco Smoke

As the number of ACEs increases, so does the likelihood of children living with tobacco users and being exposed to harmful smoke.

Both household-related trauma (like parental separation) and community-level adversity (such as witnessing neighborhood violence) correlate with increased exposure.

Even children whose caregivers smoke exclusively outside the home are at risk, due to thirdhand smoke residue on clothing, furniture and surfaces.

Trauma-Informed Tobacco Prevention and Household Health Strategies

A recent study has uncovered a concerning link between difficult or traumatic childhood experiences and the likelihood of children being exposed to tobacco smoke at home. The research, led by University of Cincinnati expert Ashley Merianos, who focuses onThe research, funded by the National Institutes of Health and now published inhighlights that in the United States school-aged children facing trauma such as parental divorce, community violence or financial hardship are significantly more likely to live in households where tobacco is used — putting their health at further risk.“Adverse childhood experiences [ACEs] and tobacco smoke exposure are two major independent problems faced by school-aged children in the U.S.,” notes Merianos, a professor in UC’s School of Human Services, within the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services, and Information Technology.Merianos has spent over a decade researching the effects of tobacco use (including vaping) on public health — with an emphasis on childhood development.Key findings:“There is asays Merianos.This study shows that ACEs increase the likelihood that children live with tobacco smokers who smoke only outdoors or are exposed to thirdhand smoke only, she says.The findings also suggest thaturging health and policy leaders to consider trauma-informed approaches to tobacco prevention and household health interventions.Merianos is an affiliate member of the Thirdhand Smoke Research Consortium.The pollutants can be found on walls, furniture and decorations.Merianos recently led a study in collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s on the levels of thirdhand smoke in 80 homes where children reside. That study found nicotine on surfaces in all of the children's homes and detected the presence of a tobacco-specific carcinogen in nearly half of the homes.In the current study, the authors call for targeted policies to address both ACEs and environmental tobacco exposure to protect vulnerable populations.Source-Eurekalert