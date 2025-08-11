How Does Childhood Trauma Influence Tobacco Exposure?

Thirdhand smoke exposure occurs when leftover tobacco toxins on walls, furniture, or décor are inhaled, ingested, or absorbed through skin.
A recent study has uncovered a concerning link between difficult or traumatic childhood experiences and the likelihood of children being exposed to tobacco smoke at home. The research, led by University of Cincinnati expert Ashley Merianos, who focuses on tobacco use and its impact on health, highlights how early life adversity may increase secondhand smoke risks for children. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Adverse childhood experiences and tobacco smoke exposure among U.S. school-aged children
Go to source) The research, funded by the National Institutes of Health and now published in Child Protection and Practice, highlights that in the United States school-aged children facing trauma such as parental divorce, community violence or financial hardship are significantly more likely to live in households where tobacco is used — putting their health at further risk.
‘How are early life experiences connected to health risks we don't always see? Adverse childhood experiences (#ACEs) increase the likelihood of children being exposed to #tobaccosmoke, even through seemingly minor ways like #thirdhandsmoke. #ChildHealth #ChildTrauma ’
ACEs and Tobacco Smoke“Adverse childhood experiences [ACEs] and tobacco smoke exposure are two major independent problems faced by school-aged children in the U.S.,” notes Merianos, a professor in UC’s School of Human Services, within the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services, and Information Technology.
Merianos has spent over a decade researching the effects of tobacco use (including vaping) on public health — with an emphasis on childhood development.
Key findings:
- As the number of ACEs increases, so does the likelihood of children living with tobacco users and being exposed to harmful smoke.
- Both household-related trauma (like parental separation) and community-level adversity (such as witnessing neighborhood violence) correlate with increased exposure.
- Even children whose caregivers smoke exclusively outside the home are at risk, due to thirdhand smoke residue on clothing, furniture and surfaces.
This study shows that ACEs increase the likelihood that children live with tobacco smokers who smoke only outdoors or are exposed to thirdhand smoke only, she says.
Trauma-Informed Tobacco Prevention and Household Health StrategiesThe findings also suggest that ACEs may be a root cause of exposure to thirdhand smoke — or both secondhand and thirdhand smoke — urging health and policy leaders to consider trauma-informed approaches to tobacco prevention and household health interventions.
Advertisement
Thirdhand smoke is either inhaling, ingesting or absorbing through the skin the pollutants that are left behind in the environment after tobacco has been smoked. The pollutants can be found on walls, furniture and decorations.
In the current study, the authors call for targeted policies to address both ACEs and environmental tobacco exposure to protect vulnerable populations.
Reference:
- Adverse childhood experiences and tobacco smoke exposure among U.S. school-aged children - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950193825001184)