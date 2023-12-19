How Does Childhood Trauma Impact Adult Chronic Pain Risk?

Experiencing physical, sexual, emotional abuse, or neglect, whether individually or alongside other childhood traumas, heightens the likelihood of chronic pain and related disabilities in adulthood.
‘Experiencing physical abuse in childhood correlated with an increased probability of reporting chronic pain and disability due to pain. #pain #childhoodtrauma’These new //findings underscore the urgency of addressing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) – potentially traumatic events that occur before 18 years of age – and taking steps to mitigate their long-term impact on people’s health.
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
ACEs and Future Health Risks“These results are extremely concerning, particularly as over 1 billion children – half of the global child population – are exposed to ACEs each year, putting them at increased risk of chronic pain and disability later in life,” says lead author Dr André Bussières, from the School of Physical & Occupational Therapy at McGill University, in Canada.
“There is an urgent need to develop targeted interventions and support systems to break the cycle of adversity and improve long-term health outcomes for those individuals who have been exposed to childhood trauma.”
ACEs may affect a child or teenager directly through physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, or neglect – or indirectly through exposure to environmental factors like domestic violence, living with substance abuse or parental loss. Chronic pain, affecting between one-third and one-half of the UK population alone, is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Long-term painful conditions such as low back pain, arthritis, headache and migraine, can affect a person’s daily functioning to the point they can’t work, eat properly, or participate in physical activities.
Previous research has indicated a positive relationship between exposure to ACEs and chronic pain in adulthood. However, there are still gaps in knowledge – particularly around which type of ACEs are associated with specific pain-related conditions, or whether a dose-response relationship exists.
Advertisement
The odds of reporting chronic pain or pain-related disability in adulthood increased with exposure to any direct ACE, either alone or combined with indirect ACEs.
Advertisement
“These results underscore the urgency of addressing ACES, particularly in light of their prevalence and health repercussions,” says the senior author Professor Jan Hartvigsen, from the University of Southern Denmark.
“A more nuanced understanding of the precise relationship between ACEs and chronic pain will empower healthcare professionals and policymakers to devise targeted strategies to help diminish the long-term impact of early-life adversity on adult health.”
The authors propose that future research should delve into the biological mechanisms through which ACEs affect health across the lifespan, aiming to deepen understanding and develop ways to mitigate their impact.
Source-Eurekalert