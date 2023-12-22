How Do Steroid Creams Influence Bone Health?



‘Extended steroid cream use linked to potential bone weakening and bone fractures. #osteoporosis #steroidcreams ’

Young Individuals, Women Show Heightened Fracture Risk with Corticosteroids

Increased amounts of topical corticosteroids, frequently employed in managing inflammatory skin issues, were found to heighten the likelihood of osteoporosis and bone fractures linked to this condition, stated research.Systemic //corticosteroids are known to interfere with bone remodelling and increase osteoporosis and fracture risk, but evidence on the topical corticosteroids on bone health has been inconclusive. The study, published in theshowed that clear link, particularly for extended periods of exposure.Young people and women were found to have an increased risk, the study said. “This study emphasizes that using topical corticosteroids to treat inflammatory skin conditions should be done very carefully and clinicians should be aware of these potential side effects,” said corresponding author Chia-Yu Chu, of National Taiwan University Hospital and National Taiwan University College of Medicine.For the study, the team selected 129,682 osteoporosis cases and 34,999 major osteoporotic fracture (MOF) cases and matched them with 518,728 and 139,996 controls (without osteoporosis or MOF) by sex and age.The results showed clear dose-response relationships between long-term use of topical corticosteroids and osteoporosis and MOF. For example, compared with no doses, low, medium, and high cumulative doses of topical corticosteroids were associated with 1.22-, 1.26-, and 1.34-times higher odds of developing osteoporosis over five years.These respective doses were linked with 1.12-, 1.19-, and 1.29-times higher odds of experiencing MOF. Women had higher risks of osteoporosis and MOF than men. Also, younger people (below 50 years) had a higher risk of osteoporosis compared with other age groups.Source-IANS