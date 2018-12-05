medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

How Do Signals Trigger Aggressive Growth in Cancer Cells?

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 12, 2018 at 1:07 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study provides a surprising model of the process by which immune system signals enter and influence the cancer cell. The findings could open up a potential new avenue to pursue new therapies against cancer.
How Do Signals Trigger Aggressive Growth in Cancer Cells?
How Do Signals Trigger Aggressive Growth in Cancer Cells?

"How those signals enter the inside of the cell influences major aspects of what makes a cell a cancer cell: its responses and its ability to respond by proliferating and moving. We have found a connection between the cancer cell 'swallowing' certain molecules and its ability to activate tumor suppressor genes," says study author Sofia Merajver, M.D., Ph.D., professor of internal medicine and epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

Merajver's lab at the Rogel Cancer Center worked with a Michigan Engineering team led by Allen Liu, Ph.D., and postdoctoral researcher Luciana Rosselli-Murai, Ph.D. They focused on a protein called clathrin, which impacts how metabolites, hormones and other proteins enter into a cell. Clathrin-coated pits form little indentations inwards on the surface of cells that fold in on themselves and internalize these molecules.

In this study, published in the Journal of Cell Science, researchers looked at breast cancer cells that did not express PTEN, a protein known to be mutated or deleted in about a third of breast cancers. They found PTEN played a role in the dynamics of clathrin-coated pits. Changing these dynamics by deleting PTEN resulted in shorter-lived pits.

"The clathrin-coated pits that don't live longer than 20 seconds have historically been thought to be non-important. But we found that those are the ones important for bringing signals from outside the cell into the cell," says study author Joel Yates, Ph.D., a research scientist in Merajver's lab.

Many cancers develop because of cell signaling problems. Signals must get from outside the cell into its nucleus to produce proteins. If the signal is altered, it alters what the cell makes, which then alters how the cell grows. This study finds that the short-lived clathrin-coated pits are used to help control the signals that enter the cell. Additionally, PTEN alters the signaling of the clathrin-coated pits that make cancer more aggressive.

"Our work provides evidence that challenges the current paradigm that short-lived clathrin-coated pits are abortive structures, finding that instead they can be capable of driving signaling," says Liu, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and biomedical engineering at U-M.

PTEN and other tumor suppressor genes are desirable targets for cancer therapy, but they have proven elusive: no drugs have yet been found to restore function of these mutated or deleted genes. The researchers hope that by understanding the role of PTEN at a mechanistic level - what are the steps that cause PTEN to modulate how cancer cells communicate with the outside - it could provide a new approach to targeting the consequences of decreased function of this critical tumor suppressor.

"This finding opens a new view to the potential role of PTEN on how cancers modulate the outside world and how aggressive they get. It potentially opens new lines of thinking about how to attack the cancer and prevent it from becoming more aggressive," Merajver says.

The researchers plan to look at the signaling in other types of cancer where PTEN plays a role to gain a better understanding of the signaling impact.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

How Nerves Promote Prostate Cancer Growth and Spread

How Nerves Promote Prostate Cancer Growth and Spread

Nerves stimulate the new blood vessels that encourage prostate tumor growth. The nerve stimulation can be short-circuited to prevent new vessels from forming.

If You are Fat, Breast Cancer Growth Becomes Aggressive

If You are Fat, Breast Cancer Growth Becomes Aggressive

As a person becomes obese, that can change the adipose tissue, or change this microenvironment where the cancer can start or progress.

Modifications to Protein RUNX3 Promote Cancer Growth

Modifications to Protein RUNX3 Promote Cancer Growth

Modifications to RUNX3 protein may promote progression of cancer, find scientists from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore.

University of Toronto Engineers Invent New Device to Track Cancer Growth

University of Toronto Engineers Invent New Device to Track Cancer Growth

To fight cancer, biomedical engineers from University of Toronto invented a new device that can identify new targets for cancer medications.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...