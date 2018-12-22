medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

How Do Parkinson's Causing Protein Clumps Damage Brain Cells?

by Rishika Gupta on  December 22, 2018 at 10:16 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have finally uncovered how the infamous Parkinson's causing protein clumps damage brain cells, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Neurobiology of Diseasejournal.
How Do Parkinson's Causing Protein Clumps Damage Brain Cells?
How Do Parkinson's Causing Protein Clumps Damage Brain Cells?

Biologists studying Parkinson's disease have long hoped to solve the mystery of the telltale "clumps." Scientists want to know how clumps of misfolded proteins damage brain cells and contribute to the disease.

Corinne Lasmézas, Ph.D., and her Scripps Research colleagues have now cracked the case of pα-syn*, a protein clump that is particularly toxic to the cells. Their recent study in the journal Neurobiology of Disease shows that pα-syn* causes damage by recruiting certain enzymes and an accomplice to damage cells. The accomplice is a protein called tau.

"We really felt like detectives in this study," says Lasmézas, a professor on the Florida campus of Scripps Research. "We hope that this research into the root cause of Parkinson's will bring us closer to finding a disease-modifying treatment."

Parkinson's disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's. The disease strikes when the brain starts losing the cells that produce dopamine, a critical neurotransmitter.

Parkinson's can have many causes, from genetics to environmental factors, but a protein called α-synuclein (α-syn in short) is found to turn bad and form clumps in every case. The Lasmézas lab has discovered that a particular type of α-syn clumps, or "aggregates," that they called pα-syn*, starts to show up around cellular structures called mitochondria. This is a big problem for cells, which need mitochondria to produce their energy.

"We can see the mitochondria break into fragments in these cells," says Lasmézas. "We wanted to understand the mechanism behind this."

The investigation relied on a combination of cultured neurons and a mouse model of Parkinson's, as well as analysis of donated brain tissues from deceased Parkinson's disease patients.

The new research shows that pα-syn* hurts mitochondria by starting a cascade of events. First, pα-syn* activates a pathway in cells called the MAPK pathway. Enzymes of the MAPK pathway then modify the protein tau. This was a fascinating finding since tau has long puzzled neuroscientists. Tau is known to form tangles inside neurons in the brains of Parkinson's disease patients. But scientists did not know how they got there or what they were doing.

Lasmézas and her team found that enzymes of the MAPK pathway modify tau through a process called phosphorylation. This version of tau then clumps together with pα-syn* on the mitochondrial membrane. The two protein aggregates grow bigger and bigger, destroying the mitochondria in the process.

At last, the researchers knew what pα-syn* was doing and how it hurt cells. "We've shown how pα-syn* works as the main trigger in mitotoxicity," says Lasmézas.

Study first author Diego Grassi, Ph.D., a research associate at Scripps Research at the time of the study, stresses the importance of discovering tau's role in destroying mitochondria. Scientists know tau is involved in Alzheimer's disease, so this study suggests a mechanism behind how Alzheimer's and Parkinson's overlap at the molecular level. The presence of α-syn and tau aggregates is also a telltale sign of other forms of dementia, and now scientists know how this might occur.

"This is also important for its possible implications in other neurodegenerative disorders," says Grassi.

Lasmézas and Grassi say the next step in this research is to study how to stop pα-syn*, with the ultimate goal of treating Parkinson's disease.

"I know we are doing something that could make a meaningful difference in the quality of life of people affected by this condition," says Grassi. "I can hardly imagine a place better than Scripps Research to perform this kind of translational activity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

New Insights into Parkinson's Treatment

One of the factors behind nerve cell death in Parkinson's disease identified, unlocking the potential for new treatment to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease.

Brain Device with 25 Years Battery Life

Implanting a brain device for Parkinsons disease to treat diseases with abnormal brain stimulation will be used widely with the extended battery life.

Existance of Neurological Diseases Spotted by Brainwave Markers

COGNISION system can be used to detect brainwave markers that point to the existence of certain neurological diseases.

X-ray Laser Opens New View on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Proteins

A new experimental method permits the X-ray analysis of amyloids, a class of large, filamentous biomolecules which are an important hallmark of diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Language Areas in The Brain 

What's New on Medindia

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive