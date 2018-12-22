Scientists have finally uncovered how the infamous Parkinson's causing protein clumps damage brain cells, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Neurobiology of Diseasejournal.

How Do Parkinson's Causing Protein Clumps Damage Brain Cells?

Biologists studying Parkinson's disease have long hoped to solve the mystery of the telltale "clumps." Scientists want to know how clumps of misfolded proteins damage brain cells and contribute to the disease.. Their recent study in the journal Neurobiology of Disease shows that"We really felt like detectives in this study," says Lasmézas, a professor on the Florida campus of Scripps Research. "We hope that this research into the root cause of Parkinson's will bring us closer to finding a disease-modifying treatment."Parkinson's disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's. The disease strikes when the brain starts losing the cells that produce dopamine, a critical neurotransmitter.Parkinson's can have many causes, from genetics to environmental factors, but a protein called α-synuclein (α-syn in short) is found to turn bad and form clumps in every case. The Lasmézas lab has discovered that"We can see the mitochondria break into fragments in these cells," says Lasmézas. "We wanted to understand the mechanism behind this."The investigation relied on a combination of cultured neurons and a mouse model of Parkinson's, as well as analysis of donated brain tissues from deceased Parkinson's disease patients.The new research shows thatThis was a fascinating finding since tau has long puzzled neuroscientists.Lasmézas and her team found thatAt last, the researchers knew what pα-syn* was doing and how it hurt cells. "We've shown how pα-syn* works as the main trigger in mitotoxicity," says Lasmézas.Study first author Diego Grassi, Ph.D., a research associate at Scripps Research at the time of the study, stresses"This is also important for its possible implications in other neurodegenerative disorders," says Grassi.Lasmézas and Grassi say the next step in this research is to study how to stop pα-syn*, with the ultimate goal of treating Parkinson's disease."I know we are doing something that could make a meaningful difference in the quality of life of people affected by this condition," says Grassi. "I can hardly imagine a place better than Scripps Research to perform this kind of translational activity."Source: Eurekalert