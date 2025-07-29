About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How Do Nerves Sense and Signal Cool Temperatures?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 29 2025 5:14 PM

New insights show how the skin sends cool sensations to the brain accurately.

How Do Nerves Sense and Signal Cool Temperatures?
Ever wondered how your body knows the difference between a cool breeze and an icy chill? Under your skin is a smart sensory network. It detects temperature very accurately. Scientists have mapped the pathway that sends cool sensations from the skin to the brain. This shows how we feel comfort and how we stay safe from danger. This discovery is a wonder of biology. It might lead to better treatments for pain, sensory disorders, and cold sensitivity from chemotherapy(1 Trusted Source
The Coding of Cutaneous Temperature in the Spinal Cord

Go to source).

Diet for Cancer Patients during Chemotherapy
Diet for Cancer Patients during Chemotherapy
Consuming a nutrient-rich, balanced diet during chemotherapy is essential to preserve immunity, prevent treatment-related complications, and enhance recovery.
Advertisement

Cool Has Its Own VIP Lane

Cool temperatures don’t just share a lane with heat—they have a dedicated neural circuit. From skin to spinal cord to brain, this pathway is designed specifically to carry gentle cool sensations between 15–25°C (59–77°F). TRPM8+ neurons are fascinating. They act as molecular sensors that start this process. They help your body react to mild changes in the environment. For example, they help when you go from the hot sun to a cool air-conditioned room.


Advertisement
Artificial Skin That is So Close to Human Skin
Artificial Skin That is So Close to Human Skin
U.S. and Chinese Scientists have created artificial skin which they say is very close to human skin.

The Spinal Cord- Not Just a Relay, But an Amplifier

The spinal cord isn’t a passive highway—it’s an active amplifier. Specialized interneurons boost the cool signal before passing it on to the brain. Without this boost, signals from cool temperatures can get drowned out, making perception fuzzy. This amplifier discovery fills a key gap in our knowledge of thermal processing. It shows how we keep temperature clarity amid a sea of sensory noise.


Skin Self Examination - When, How and What to look For
Skin Self Examination - When, How and What to look For
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

A Tale of Two Thermometers- Heat vs. Cold

The body uses two distinct routes to sense heat and cold. While TRPV1+ neurons handle noxious heat, TRPM8+ neurons manage cool temperatures. Surprisingly, extreme cold can also activate TRPV1+, showing that these sensory lines aren’t always black and white. In the spinal cord, heat signals tell us the exact temperature. Cold signals, however, focus on changes in temperature. This difference is vital for helping us react quickly to drops in temperature.


About Skin
About Skin
Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Why This Matters Beyond the Lab

This discovery is more than academic. Many people on chemotherapy feel painful cold sensitivity. This doesn't match how most people sense coolness. Understanding healthy cool-sensing circuits gives hope for better therapies. These treatments can reduce pain while keeping your natural temperature sense intact. It’s a big step toward improving comfort and quality of life for patients dealing with chronic sensory issues.

Reference:
  1. The Coding of Cutaneous Temperature in the Spinal Cord - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5599125/?utm_source= )


Source-University of Michigan


Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional