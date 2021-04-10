About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

How Do Gas-related Symptoms Affect the Quality of Life?

by Dr Jayashree on October 4, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Font : A-A+

How Do Gas-related Symptoms Affect the Quality of Life?

Gas-related symptoms are associated with poorer quality of life, and higher stress, anxiety, and depression, according to a new survey being presented at UEG Week Virtual 2021.

Other gas-related symptoms including stomach rumbling, which affected 60.5% of respondents, followed by belching (58%), and bad breath (48.1%).

Advertisement


Trapped wind (47.2%), abdominal distension/swollen tummy (39.6%), and bloating/abdominal pressure (38.5%) also had a noticeable impact, while only 11.1% of respondents reported having no gas symptoms.

On average survey participants had been affected by three different gas symptoms within the previous 24-hour period.

These are the findings from the study, which surveyed nearly 6,000 people across the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico based on a representative sample of people aged 18 to 99 years.
Advertisement

Those participants were asked to fill out validated Intestinal Gas Questionnaires (IGQs) via the internet, to measure the presence and severity of 7 gas-related symptoms in the last 24 hours.

Researchers also collected information on body mass index, exercise, emotional wellbeing, and quality of life in the past 7 days.

Another survey conducted by scientists from the Rome Foundation Research Institute in the US revealed that higher IGQ scores correlated with lower mental health and quality of life scores on the PROMIS Global-10 questionnaire, higher stress, anxiety, and depression, and more non-gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms.

However, IGC scores did not correlate with weight/BMI and only had a modest negative association with the amount of exercise taken.

Younger people aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 49 had the highest overall burden of gas-related symptoms, with IGQ total scores of 24 and 22.6 respectively, compared to 12.7 in people aged 50 to 64 and 8.6 in the over 65s.

People in Mexico had higher scores for all seven gas symptoms in IGQ questionnaires, and a higher average IGQ total score, of 26 compared to 14.5 in the US and 13.7 in the UK.

The most remarkable and surprising finding in this study is that almost all adults in the general population experience some daily gas-related symptoms. This is important given the data also clearly reveals that these symptoms affect people𠏋 general wellbeing.

The reasons for the marked differences in the number of gas-related symptoms between Mexico and the other countries we surveyed are unknown and need to be investigated further. Cultural, linguistic, diet, or public health factors might affect population levels of gas-related symptoms.

The survey methods used included the IGQ, the Patient Health Questionnaire non-GI physical symptoms (PHQ-12), and anxiety and depression (PHQ-4) scales, the PROMIS Global-10 QoL questionnaire, and questions on exercises amount, height, weight, and life stress.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Depressed Adolescents’ Brain Avoids Distressing Information

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Indigestion Symptom Evaluation
Indigestion Symptom Evaluation
Do you have discomfort in the upper abdomen during or after eating? Indigestion, a common complaint ...
Stress Responsible for Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Children With Autism
Stress Responsible for Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Children With Autism
Increased stress hormone response is responsible for gastrointestinal symptoms in children with ......
Fiber-less Diet Changes Gut Microbes to Feed on Surrounding Tissue
Fiber-less Diet Changes Gut Microbes to Feed on Surrounding Tissue
Your diet directly influences your microbiota, and from there it may influence the status of your .....
Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues
Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues
Traditional Ayurvedic literature emphasizes the importance of good digestion. Good digestion is ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close