How Do Gas-related Symptoms Affect the Quality of Life?

These are the findings from the study, which surveyed nearly 6,000 people across the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico based on a representative sample of people aged 18 to 99 years.Those participants were asked to fill out validated Intestinal Gas Questionnaires (IGQs) via the internet, to measure the presence and severity of 7 gas-related symptoms in the last 24 hours.Researchers also collected information on body mass index, exercise, emotional wellbeing, and quality of life in the past 7 days.Another survey conducted by scientists from the Rome Foundation Research Institute in the US revealed thatHowever, IGC scores did not correlate with weight/BMI and only had a modest negative association with the amount of exercise taken.Younger people aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 49 had the highest overall burden of gas-related symptoms, with IGQ total scores of 24 and 22.6 respectively, compared to 12.7 in people aged 50 to 64 and 8.6 in the over 65s.The most remarkable and surprising finding in this study is that almost all adults in the general population experience some daily gas-related symptoms. This is important given the data also clearly reveals that these symptoms affect people𠏋 general wellbeing.The reasons for the marked differences in the number of gas-related symptoms between Mexico and the other countries we surveyed are unknown and need to be investigated further. Cultural, linguistic, diet, or public health factors might affect population levels of gas-related symptoms.The survey methods used included the IGQ, the Patient Health Questionnaire non-GI physical symptoms (PHQ-12), and anxiety and depression (PHQ-4) scales, the PROMIS Global-10 QoL questionnaire, and questions on exercises amount, height, weight, and life stress.Source: Medindia