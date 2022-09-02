About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How Do Antipsychotic Medications Affect Weight?

by Dr Jayashree on February 9, 2022 at 9:32 PM
How Do Antipsychotic Medications Affect Weight?

Rapid weight gain is common when individuals take antipsychotic medications, according to a study published in Psychology and Psychotherapy: Theory, Research, and Practice.

In interviews with 10 individuals taking antipsychotic medications, patients described that initially the extent and speed of weight gain was overshadowed by psychotic experiences and their treatment.

This led to an eventual shocking realization of weight gain, which contributed to the loss of self-worth, agency, and hope. Weight gain amplified a sense of vulnerability, which contributed to social withdrawal, depression, and for some, psychotic experiences.

Researchers also noted that understanding the psychological journey associated with weight gain in patients taking antipsychotic medications may offer potential novel targets for weight loss treatments.
"Excess weight has a major impact on physical and psychological wellbeing. In this study, people with psychosis explained how it not only knocks confidence and mood but also contributes to paranoid fears and hearing critical voices," said lead author Felicity Waite, DClinPsy, of the University of Oxford. "We now need to develop effective interventions.

This study identifies new targets for treatment rebuilding confidence may be a necessary first step in tackling excess weight.



Source: Medindia
