How Do Antipsychotic Medications Affect Weight?

Advertisement

Researchers also noted that understanding the psychological journey associated with weight gain in patients taking antipsychotic medications may offer potential novel targets for weight loss treatments."Excess weight has a major impact on physical and psychological wellbeing. In this study, people with psychosis explained how it not only knocks confidence and mood but also contributes to paranoid fears and hearing critical voices," said lead author Felicity Waite, DClinPsy, of the University of Oxford. "We now need to develop effective interventions.This study identifies new targets for treatment rebuilding confidence may be a necessary first step in tackling excess weight.Source: Medindia