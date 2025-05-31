How DNA and Therapy Shape Childhood Cancer Survivors’ Second Cancer Risk

Genetics may outweigh chemo in second cancer risk, challenging long-held beliefs in cancer treatment.



Genetics, Treatment & Lifestyle Combine to Drive Second Cancer Risk

Physicians treating childhood cancer survivors should recognize that a survivor’s genetic makeup—alongside their previous cancer treatments—plays a significant role in the risk of developing secondary cancers.This insight comes from researchers at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, who evaluated how various factors contribute to second cancer risk, a leading cause of death among long-term survivors. The findings draw on data from the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort Study (St. Jude LIFE) and the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study (CCSS), two of the most comprehensive survivor research initiatives globally, both based at St. Jude. The study was published in“We found the burden of second cancer in survivors of childhood cancer is largely contributed by pediatric treatment exposures and genetic predisposition,” said corresponding author Yadav Sapkota, PhD, St. Jude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control. “We’ve knownbut this is the first time we’ve been able to attribute the proportion of their contributions to that risk at the population level.”Previous research has examined how particular treatment exposures, genetics and lifestyle factors are associated with increased risk of second cancers in isolation. However, their relative contribution at the population level has not been assessed. To address this knowledge gap, St. Jude scientists compared over 10,000 survivors from St. Jude LIFE and CCSS, collectively the largest survivor cohort in North America. That large dataset included treatment exposures and outcomes, genetic information, lifestyle factors, and the presence or absence of a second cancer, allowing the researchers to evaluate the contribution of these factors to the occurrence of second cancers.“This kind of high-impact discovery is only possible in the CCSS and SJLIFE cohorts, that in combination, have more than 12,000 survivors with genetic sequencing,” said co-author Greg Armstrong, MD, MSCE, St. Jude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control chair.Prior research has also described the long-term adverse effects of radiation, so modern therapies have already lowered radiation doses or completely removed radiation exposure as other treatments became more effective, a change which this study further supports.While the impact of radiation exposure was straightforward, the researchers found more complex relationships to risk for chemotherapy and genetics. Depending on the cancer type, chemotherapy contributed from 8% to 35% of subsequent cancer risk.While the potential late effects of chemotherapy have been well-described, genetic predisposition’s contribution to second cancer risk in survivors was less well recognized. The researchers wanted to better understand that predisposition, so they looked at hundreds ofthen looked at those variants’ relationship to second cancers in St. Jude LIFE and CCSS participants. That polygenic risk score approach revealed that depending on the cancer type, polygenic risk score contributed to 5% to 37% of the risk.“Polygenic risk scores are developed for all kinds of diseases for personalized medicine, but generally with precision below what is required for clinical utility in the general population,” said co-author Yutaka Yasui, PhD, St. Jude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control. “Among survivors of childhood cancer and for estimating their risk of certain types of subsequent cancer, however, they may provide useful information in conjunction with therapy exposures.”Similarly, lifestyle factors, such as diet and exercise, differed from expectations as they appeared to contribute much less, accounting for 1% to 6% of second cancer risk. However, survivors in this study were primarily in their 20s and 30s, which may mean that lifestyle factors did not yet have enough time for effects to become apparent.“We know healthy lifestyle choices are important for survivors,” Sapkota said. “In this study, we focused only on the risk of second cancers, which may not be strongly impacted by lifestyle at this young age. However, other research has shown the benefits of healthy choices on other late effects, such as protecting cardiac wellbeing, so it is still important for clinicians to encourage — and patients to seek — a healthy lifestyle.”“Historically, we have paid attention to survivors’ treatment exposures when determining second cancer risk,” Sapkota said. “Our study suggests that we need to better account for genetic predisposition in this population.”Those with a strong predisposition could receive more regular and intense cancer screenings to catch a second cancer early when they are more likely to respond to treatment. Survivors armed with the knowledge of their unique combination of treatment-related, genetic and lifestyle risk factors could also better advocate to their health care providers about the need for such screening.“Second cancers remain the leading cause of mortality for childhood cancer survivors,” Sapkota said. “Now that we have quantified the contributions of treatment, genetics and lifestyle to the risk of secondary disease, we have a better understanding of where to focus efforts to prevent, detect and treat these cancers, and hopefully extend these survivors’ lives.”Source-Eurekalert