How Diseases Like COVID-19 Jump Between Species?

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 7 2024 11:59 PM

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) explains that zoonoses are infectious diseases that can transfer between animals and humans, including rabies, anthrax, influenza (H1N1 and H5N1), Nipah, brucellosis, tuberculosis, and COVID-19, but not all diseases are zoonotic (1 Trusted Source
Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD)

Go to source).
The department has organized an interactive session chaired by the Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (AHD) to observe World Zoonoses Day.

Only 10 Diseases Identified that Spread from Wild Animals to Livestock and Then to Human
Very little is known about diseases that impact animal health. It means experts know very less about how it becomes an infectious disease among humans.

The Reality of Zoonotic Diseases

.According to the Animal Husbandry Department, understanding which diseases are zoonotic is crucial for effective public health strategies and preventing unnecessary fear and stigmatization of animals.

"Raising awareness aids in early detection, prevention, and control, ultimately protecting public health. Educating the public about the distinction between zoonotic and non-zoonotic diseases helps reduce unwarranted fear and promotes a more informed approach to animal health and safety," said DAHD.

To mitigate the risk of zoonotic diseases, DAHD has launched a nationwide campaign for Brucella vaccination of bovine calves under the National Animal Disease Control Programme and undertaken rabies vaccination under Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases.

One Health Approach to Prevent Future Zoonotic Diseases
The adoption of a preventive One Health approach helps minimize the risk of future emergence of known and unknown zoonotic pathogens.
The department said that it is also implementing a comprehensive nationwide surveillance plan for economically important animal diseases.

Additionally, under the One Health approach, the National Joint Outbreak Response Team has been established, comprising experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICMR, DAHD, ICAR, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Transmission Mechanism of Zoonotic Disease Revealed!
New study reveals the transmission mechanism of zoonotic disease as a superbug C. difficile is found to jump between pigs and humans.
India has the largest livestock population, with 536 million livestock and 851 million poultry, which accounts for nearly 11 percent and 18 percent of the global livestock and poultry population, respectively.

India is the world's largest producer of milk and the second-largest producer of eggs. World Zoonoses Day is celebrated in honor of Louis Pasteur, who administered the first successful rabies vaccine, a zoonotic disease, on July 6, 1885.

Experts Say Zoonotic Threats Must be Integrated into Global Health Security Planning
Global experts said the surveillance of zoonotic diseases must be integrated into health security intelligence systems, if future pandemics are to be handled effectively.
Reference:
  1. Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) - (https://dahd.nic.in/about-us/about-department#:~:text=The%20Department%20of%20Animal%20Husbandry%20and%20Dairying%20%28AH%26D%29,Husbandry%20and%20Dairy%20Development%20into%20a%20separate%20Department.)


Source-IANS


