About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Daytime Sleepiness Shapes Your New Year’s Resolutions

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 22 2024 10:05 PM

Daytime sleepiness influences your New Year’s resolutions by increasing reliance on habits—good or bad—making sleep a key factor in achieving your goals.

How Daytime Sleepiness Shapes Your New Year’s Resolutions
Researchers suggest adding "getting enough sleep" to your New Year’s resolutions. Sleepiness amplifies reliance on habits, whether positive or negative. ()

When Sleepiness Depletes Willpower

"When our ability to control what we do is depleted by sleepiness, we tend to act more on ‘autopilot,’ with minimal forethought,” says Amanda Rebar, associate professor of health promotion education and behavior and director of the Motivation and Health Behavior Lab at USC’s Arnold School of Public Health. “Our study shows this definitively: people were more likely to act habitually when they reported feeling sleepy. While this can result in higher levels of good habits, it can also lead individuals to fall back on bad habits.”

Six Reasons Why New Year Resolutions are Broken?
Six Reasons Why New Year Resolutions are Broken?
New year is coming and most of us are already thinking about the new year resolutions. Here are some tips for you to keep in mind to achieve your resolutions.
Following more than 100 individuals over the course of a week, the authors compared sleepiness levels and habits both between and within participants (i.e., comparing them to each other and to themselves at different points through the week). When comparing individuals, they found that the sleepier participants were neither more nor less likely to act habitually. However, they observed that when people were sleepier than what was typical for them, they were more likely to engage in habitual behaviors.

Nearly a quarter of Americans report high levels of daytime sleepiness – impacting alertness and making them more likely to fall asleep during typical waking hours. In addition to the discomfort of daytime sleepiness, this state impacts individuals’ ability to consciously regulate their behaviors.

“Acting in line with our preferences requires willful determination,” Rebar says. “Feeling sleepy diminishes our ability to exert that determination over other competing desires and temptations. That can lead us to act habitually, in a way that goes against our goals.”

Plan Ahead to Succeed in Keeping New Year Resolutions
Plan Ahead to Succeed in Keeping New Year Resolutions
New Year’s resolutions often go unfulfilled for many people. Setting realistic goals and monitoring the progress can help keep up the goal throughout the year.
These competing desires and temptations might include watching tv instead of exercising or eating comfort foods over healthier choices. Falling back on existing habits becomes more likely as sleepiness levels rise.

“When we’re trying to make positive changes to our behavior, feeling drowsy can put us at real risk of lapsing back into our old, unwanted bad habits,” says co-author Benjamin Gardner, director of the Habit Application and Theory group at the University of Surrey. “Lapsing can cause us to lose confidence in our ability to change and make us give up.”

Advertisement
Insomnia
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
Reference:
  1. Do people rely more on habits when sleepy? An ecologicalmomentary assessment study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jsr.14421)
Source-Eurekalert
Sleeping Disorders
Sleeping Disorders
How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!

Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education