How COVID-19 Stimulates Antibodies Against Common Cold

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is just one in a large and diverse family of coronaviruses. A few of its relatives are equally contagious and virulent, causing Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and the 2002-2004 SARS outbreak, while others, considered common cold viruses, cause much milder symptoms.Overall, many of these coronaviruses have only one quarter to one half of their genetic material in common with SARS-CoV-2, but individual sections of the viruses' structures—most notably the spike protein that juts out of each coronavirus—are considered relatively similar between family members.Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have wondered whether people's previous exposure to those common cold viruses impacts their immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and, likewise, whether infection with COVID-19 might change how the immune system recognizes the more common coronaviruses.The immune system's antibodies against one coronavirus spike protein could, potentially, also recognize other similar spike proteins as disease-causing.In the new study, Ward's group studied serum samples from eleven people. Eight of the samples dated to before the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the donors had never been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while three samples were from donors who recently had COVID-19.In each case, the researchers measured how strongly the samples reacted to isolated spike proteins from different coronaviruses— OC43 and HKU1, both associated with common colds, along with SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.Not surprisingly, only the serum from recovered COVID-19 patients reacted to the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins. However, these COVID-19 patient samples also reacted more strongly than the pre-pandemic samples to the other spike proteins as well.," says Scripps Research postdoctoral research associate Sandhya Bangaru, the first author of the new paper.Ward, Bangaru, and their colleagues performed high-resolution structural studies on serum antibodies from three healthy donors and the two COVID-19 patients to determine where on the spike proteins each antibody attached.They found that most coronavirus antibodies from before the pandemic recognized a section of the OC43 and HKU1 spike proteins known as the S1 subunit, which tends to vary greatly between coronaviruses.In COVID-19 patient samples, however, the researchers identified a broader swatch of antibodies, including ones that recognized the S2 subunit—which varies less between different coronaviruses. Indeed, some antibodies from the COVID-19 patients are not only bound to the common cold coronaviruses but to SARS-CoV- and MERS-CoV spike proteins as well.," says Bangaru.."Since these studies were done directly on serum antibodies, the researchers don't know whether the presence of these antibodies, in any of the cases, is enough to provide full immunity to coronaviruses in the more complex setting of the human immune system.The increased ability of convalescent sera to react to common coronaviruses appears to be the result of both increased production of new antibodies that can recognize several coronaviruses and also an increase in levels of pre-existing antibodies that are specific to each virus.However, it is not clear how much each of these phenomena contributes to the overall increase and how they would influence the natural course of COVID. In the future, they'd like to compare antibodies from the same individual's pre-and post-infection with COVID-19.," says Bangaru. "."Source: Medindia