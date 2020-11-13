How COVID-19 Influence Next Generation?

"The 1918 influenza pandemic had long-term impacts on the cohort exposed in utero, which experienced earlier adult mortality and more diabetes, ischemic heart disease and depression after age 50," he said."It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic will also have long-term impacts on the cohort that was in utero during the pandemic, from exposure to maternal infection and/or the stress of the pandemic environment."Maternal viral infections can affect fetuses by direct transmission through the placenta. There were increases in preterm delivery and low birth weight during both the 2002 SARS and 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreaks, which are possible consequences of increased inflammation.Raised rates of preterm birth may be linked to maternal SARS-CoV-2 infections, and other studies indicate that severe illness is correlated with a higher risk of stillbirth. Other potential dangers, including the increased risk of blood clots presented by both pregnancy and severe COVID-19, also need further study."We suggest that to capture the consequences of viral exposure in utero for childhood development and adult health, COVID-19 birth cohort studies consider immediate collection of data from the mother, fetus, neonate, and placenta," Easterlin said."These initial data should be followed by analysis of child growth and development and lifelong study of health, behavioral patterns, and cognitive functioning."COVID-19 pandemic has increased levels of stress, unemployment, food insecurity, and domestic violence, and diminished or disrupted prenatal care.So, the researchers suggest that cohort studies also include non-infected mothers and children as well as compare the COVID-19 cohort to children born before or after the pandemic and include various socioeconomic measures."The inclusion of information on social and economic stresses will allow comparisons between countries taking different measures to reduce spread of the virus," Crimmins said."These types of comparisons may give us further insights beyond the effects of COVID, such as socioeconomic and social policies that may decrease risk of preterm birth."Source: Medindia