How Could Muscle-Building Promote Healthy Aging

Mid-life fitness changes: Physical training trajectories across adulthood can armor your cardiometabolic health at 60.
Muscle-strengthening workouts are the keystones to healthy aging and longevity. Even leisure-time physical activities have higher impact on reducing metabolic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular issues, stroke, and hypertension. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Leisure-Time Physical Activity Trajectories across Adulthood and Cardiometabolic Risk at the Beginning of Late Adulthood-A Prospective Cohort Study
Go to source) The outcomes were according to new longitudinal study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, which has followed the same participants for more than 50 years.
Even a late age physical-training intervention can effectively trim out cardiometabolic risks that are linked to previous sedentary lifestyle.
Practicing a fitness routine from younger age helps you maintain good cholesterol levels and smaller waist circumference.
Did You Know?
Examining How Different Exercise Habits Impact Waistline and Blood PressureIn this analysis, researchers examined the leisure-time physical activity of 159 participants at ages 27, 42, 50 and 61, as well as their cardiometabolic health, particularly the prevalence of metabolic syndrome, at age 61.
Metabolic syndrome refers to the clustering of several cardiovascular risk factors, such as increased waist circumference, elevated blood pressure, impaired glucose metabolism, and unhealthy blood lipid levels.
The researchers identified three trajectories of leisure-time physical activity across the 34-year follow-up: consistently active, increasingly active, and consistently inactive. Those who were consistently active exercised several times a week from early adulthood onwards, while those who increased their activity reached a similar level in midlife.
Consistently inactive individuals exercised at most once a week throughout adulthood.
Current Exercise Can Narrow the Health Gap Caused by Past InactivityCompared to the consistently active group, consistently inactive participants had nearly a fourfold risk of metabolic syndrome at the beginning of late adulthood, while those who increased their activity had roughly a twofold risk.
These differences diminished after taking into account participants’ current engagement in different types of physical activity at age 61.
“Long-term physical activity is clearly linked to better metabolic health in late adulthood, but our findings show that being active later in life also supports health. Muscle-strengthening physical activities in particular appear to play an important role in metabolic health,” says Postdoctoral Researcher Tiina Savikangas.
Of the individual components of metabolic syndrome, long-term leisure-time activity was associated with lower waist circumference and more favourable blood lipid values compared with those who had been less active during adulthood.
A Life-Stage Approach for Staying Active at Any AgeThese differences also decreased once current physical activity was considered. Participants who regularly engaged in muscle-strengthening exercise and active commuting had higher levels of beneficial HDL cholesterol; in addition, those who did muscle-strengthening exercise had, on average, a smaller waist circumference than those who did not.
Eero Haapala, University Lecturer at the University of Jyväskylä and Adjunct Professor in the Institute of Biomedicine at the University of Eastern Finland emphasises that the findings reinforce broader evidence on the importance of physical activity throughout life.
“The health benefits of physical activity are not limited to a single life stage. It is important to encourage individuals to stay active, but equally important to communicate that it is never too late to start.”
