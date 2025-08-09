About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Copper Use Can Both Curb and Fuel Antibiotic Resistance

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 9 2025 10:09 PM

Study shows environmental factors like copper use can speed drug-resistant bacteria evolution, offering insights for prevention.

Copper, long valued for its antimicrobial properties, is proving to be a double-edged sword in the global battle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
New research from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) reveals that while copper can kill harmful microbes, heavy or prolonged use can also trigger cross-resistance to antibiotics—a phenomenon that could undermine medical treatments. ()

The study, published in Evolution, Medicine and Public Health, found that bacteria exposed to copper over multiple generations not only evolved copper resistance but also became resistant to several common antibiotics.


Copper: From Vineyards to Hospital Surfaces

Copper-based antimicrobials, such as copper sulfate, have been in use since the 1700s to control fungal infections in agriculture. Today, copper-coated surfaces are common in healthcare facilities to reduce contamination risks.

However, the UCLA team—led by first author Sada Boyd-Vorsah, then a postdoctoral researcher, and corresponding author Professor Pamela Yeh—warns that over-reliance on copper could unintentionally breed bacteria that can survive both copper and antibiotic treatments.

Researchers grew E. coli colonies and exposed them to copper sulfate. Of the initial 50 bacterial populations, only eight survived prolonged copper exposure. These survivors were then tested against various antibiotics—and consistently showed dual resistance.

Genetic sequencing revealed 477 unique mutations in copper-resistant bacteria, many linked to metal resistance. Surprisingly, the same biological pathways enabling copper resistance also conferred antibiotic resistance—a link the Yeh Lab had previously observed with other stressors such as extreme temperatures.

“We found that bacteria that evolve resistance to copper also become resistant to antibiotics, possibly because they use shared pathways to fight both,” Boyd-Vorsah explained.


The Silver Lining: Resistance Can Fade

In a surprising twist, the team discovered that when copper-resistant bacteria were grown without copper exposure for just seven days, their resistance levels dropped—sometimes back to baseline. This suggests that alternating copper use with other antimicrobials could help prevent long-term resistance from taking hold.

“Copper is still a great antimicrobial,” said Boyd-Vorsah, now a visiting assistant professor at Winston-Salem State University. “We just need to be mindful of how we use it to avoid repeating the mistakes made with antibiotics.”


A General Pattern Across Bacteria?

Although the study focused on E. coli, the researchers believe the findings likely apply to many bacterial species due to the ancient, evolutionarily conserved nature of resistance pathways.

“I don’t see any reason why this wouldn’t be a generalizable pattern across many—maybe all—species of bacteria,” Yeh said.

The study underscores the importance of balanced antimicrobial strategies. By alternating copper with other control methods, hospitals, farms, and industries could maintain copper’s benefits while reducing the risk of breeding superbugs.

Reference:
  1. Survival, Resistance, and Fitness Dynamics of Escherichia coli Populations After Prolonged Exposure to Copper - (https://academic.oup.com/emph/advance-article/doi/10.1093/emph/eoaf015/8182076?login=false)
Source-Medindia
