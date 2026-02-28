How Copper Removal Could Transform Alzheimer`s Therapy

Selective copper removal tool can now untangle Alzheimer’s brain protein clumps and be monitored in real-time for targeted therapy.

How Copper and Metal Ions Trigger Alzheimer’s Protein Clumping

Scientists Use New Technique to Track and Reverse Brain Tangles in Real-Time

Targeting Copper: Why Selective Chelators are Key to Reversing the Brain Damage

Understanding Protein Aggregation is Crucial for Alzheimer’s Drug Design

Recent research shows howOregon State University researchers, led by Professor Marilyn Rampersad Mackiewicz, have achieved a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease research by monitoringin real-time.(By using advanced, the scientists observed how metals trigger the blockages in neural pathways that are linked to dementia.Most significantly, they demonstrated how targeted chelators can effectively disrupt and reverse protein aggregation (brain clumps), offering a genuine path for Alzheimer’s drug design and neurodegenerative therapies. The findings were published inAlzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a chronic condition of impaired cognitive function that affects large numbers of older adults and their loved ones. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death for people age 65 and older.In Alzheimer’s patients, aggregations of amyloid-beta proteins interrupt brain cells’ ability to communicate with each other.“Too many of some metal ions, like, but most experiments have only shown the end result, not the interactions and aggregation process itself,” Mackiewicz said.“We developed a method that lets us observe those interactions live, second by second, and directly measure how different molecules interrupt or reverse them. It shifts the question from ‘does something work?’ to ‘how does it work, and when?’”One of the chelators in the study was shown, via a technique known as fluorescence anisotropy, to effectively snatch up metal ions, but in a non-selective way; i.e., it didn’t differentiate between the types of metals that promote amyloid-beta aggregation and the types that don’t.However, the scientists observed the other chelator showing a strong ability to selectively grasp the copper ions believed to be a factor in Alzheimer’s.and for understanding why some widely used chemical approaches may not behave the way we assume they do,” Mackiewicz said.“Alzheimer’s affects millions of families and while clinical treatments based on this work remain years away,.”Support from the SURE Science Program and donors Julie and William Reiersgaard made possible the research contributions of undergraduate students Alyssa Schroeder of OSU and Eleanor Adams, Dane Frost, Erica Lopez and Jennie Giacomini of Portland State University.Mackiewicz says testing in more complex biological systems, including cellular and preclinical models, is the next step.“Many potential Alzheimer’s treatments fail due to an incomplete understanding of how amyloid-beta protein aggregation occurs,” she said. “.”Source-Eurekalert