How Contraceptives Prevent Breast Cancer?

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control risk increases with the use of hormone replacement therapy (those that include both estrogen and progesterone) during menopause and oral contraceptives (birth control pills) for more than five years.



Hormonal contraceptives (the pill, the patch, and the vaginal ring) contain a small amount of human-made estrogen and progestin hormones to prevent pregnancy by either blocking ovulation process or making the cervical mucus difficult for the sperm to go through the cervix or changing the lining of the womb to avoid implantation of fertilized egg.



Eventhough hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of breast cancer, a team of scientists led by Professor Cathrin Brisken at EPFL's School of Life Sciences studies different biological effects of different progestins in hormonal contraceptives on the breast tissue - the mammary epithelium published in EMBO Molecular Medicine.



‘Hormonal contraceptives with anti-androgenic progestin prevent breast cancer.’





To tested the effects of different progestins on human breast epithelial cells or HBECs, they developed "humanized" mouse mammary glands by grafting breast epithelial cells from donated from reduction mammoplasty human breast samples into the animals' milk ducts and monitoring their growth in vivo.



The study shows that only progestins promote cell proliferation through the androgen receptor to induce the expression of the protein Rankl, which plays an important role in cell proliferation in the mammary epithelium.



This finding makes women to prefer hormonal contraceptive with non-androgenic progestin to reduce the breast cancer risk.







Source: Medindia "We found that HBECs engraft and proliferate in mouse milk ducts, maintaining hormone receptor expression and hormone responsiveness, which are crucial factors for establishing a relevant preclinical model and thereby to foster translational research," says Brisken.To tested the effects of different progestins on human breast epithelial cells or HBECs, they developed "humanized" mouse mammary glands by grafting breast epithelial cells from donated from reduction mammoplasty human breast samples into the animals' milk ducts and monitoring their growth in vivo.The study shows that only progestins promote, which plays an important role in cell proliferation in the mammary epithelium.This finding makes women to prefer hormonal contraceptive with non-androgenic progestin to reduce the breast cancer risk.Source: Medindia Eventhough hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of breast cancer, a team of scientists led by Professor Cathrin Brisken at EPFL's School of Life Sciences studies different biological effects of different progestins in hormonal contraceptives on the breast tissue - the mammary epithelium published in

Recommended Reading Breast Cancer Management: Advances The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer. READ MORE Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Let's Unite in the Fight Against Breast Cancer Breast cancer awareness month is observed annually in October to educate and raise awareness among the general population about warning signs of breast cancer and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. READ MORE Onion and Garlic Consumption can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk High intake of onion and garlic can protect you from developing breast cancer. Onions and garlic are rich in flavonols and organosulfar compounds. These compounds have anticarcinogenic properties that help fight against cancer. READ MORE Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much. READ MORE Birth Control Pills Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the most reliable methods of contraception. READ MORE Breast Enhancement Oil Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males. READ MORE Breast Lumps Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst. READ MORE Breast Lumps-Screening Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer. READ MORE Breasts - Structures and Types Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure. READ MORE Mastitis Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases. READ MORE