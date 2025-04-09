How Childhood Shapes the Adolescent Brain

Difficult childhood experiences may impair brain development, but strong social environments can help mitigate effects.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

White Matter Development from Birth to 6 Years of Age: A Longitudinal Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Adversity rewires young brains—but positive parenting and close-knit neighborhoods can offer crucial protection. #brainhealth #medindia ’

Adversity rewires young brains—but positive parenting and close-knit neighborhoods can offer crucial protection. #brainhealth #medindia ’

Advertisements

White Matter and Early Life Influence

adolescent cognition

Advertisements

Study and Its Findings

Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study

Advertisements

Power of Resilience and Future Research