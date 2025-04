Difficult childhood experiences may impair brain development, but strong social environments can help mitigate effects.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

White Matter Development from Birth to 6 Years of Age: A Longitudinal Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Adversity rewires young brains—but positive parenting and close-knit neighborhoods can offer crucial protection. #brainhealth #medindia ’

Adversity rewires young brains—but positive parenting and close-knit neighborhoods can offer crucial protection. #brainhealth #medindia ’

Advertisements

White Matter and Early Life Influence

adolescent cognition

Advertisements

Study and Its Findings

Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study

Advertisements

Power of Resilience and Future Research

Imagine your brain as a network of highways. The smoother the roads, the faster the traffic—this is how white matter works in our brains. But what if those highways were damaged before they even had a chance to develop? New research from Mass General Brigham reveals how early life, reducing our cognitive edge—unless powerful forces like love, support, and community step in to protect us (). White matter , crucial communication channels in brain networks, develops during childhood, with individual differences in maturation influenced by childhood experiences. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital aim to understand its role inPrenatal risk factors and interpersonal adversity, can affect a child's cognitive abilities. The, funded by the, found that white matter connections in the brain vary depending on the child's early-life environment. The study found lower quality connections in areas related to mental arithmetic and receptive language, potentially influencing cognitive performance in adolescence.Our environment, including relationships, home life, and material circumstances, can shape our brains and bodies, impacting our abilities. They urge for more stable, healthy home lives, especially in childhood. However, their study is based on observational data and requires prospective studies to definitively connect adversity and cognitive performance.Source-Mass General Brigham