Difficult childhood experiences may impair brain development, but strong social environments can help mitigate effects.
Imagine your brain as a network of highways. The smoother the roads, the faster the traffic—this is how white matter works in our brains. But what if those highways were damaged before they even had a chance to develop? New research from Mass General Brigham reveals how early life challenges may quietly rewire our brains, reducing our cognitive edge—unless powerful forces like love, support, and community step in to protect us (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
White Matter Development from Birth to 6 Years of Age: A Longitudinal Study
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Adversity rewires young brains—but positive parenting and close-knit neighborhoods can offer crucial protection. #brainhealth #medindia ’
Adversity rewires young brains—but positive parenting and close-knit neighborhoods can offer crucial protection. #brainhealth #medindia ’
Advertisements
White Matter and Early Life InfluenceWhite matter, crucial communication channels in brain networks, develops during childhood, with individual differences in maturation influenced by childhood experiences. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital aim to understand its role in
Advertisements
Study and Its FindingsPrenatal risk factors and interpersonal adversity, can affect a child's cognitive abilities. The
Advertisements
Power of Resilience and Future ResearchOur environment, including relationships, home life, and material circumstances, can shape our brains and bodies, impacting our abilities. They urge for more stable, healthy home lives, especially in childhood. However, their study is based on observational data and requires prospective studies to definitively connect adversity and cognitive performance.
Source-Mass General Brigham