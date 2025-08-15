How Childhood Compassion is Linked to Teenage Eating Habits

Children with caregiving nature may keep up healthy eating patterns as teenagers, that shows a connection between compassion and diet.



‘Good #eatinghabits in teens can be fostered by encouraging #prosocial behaviors in their childhood. Good etiquette shapes a #healthydiet! #Childhood_Kindness #Teen_Nutrition ’

Compassion Might be the Key to Better Diets

Selfless Acts Can Promote Healthy Plates

Kind Kids, Healthy Teens: Child Prosociality and Fruit and Vegetable Intake - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40788250/)

This data was based on a new cohort study of children aged 5 to 17. ( )The findings from the study appeared in thepublished by Elsevier, suggest that nurturing selfless behaviors in children could be an effective way to promote healthy dietary patterns during their teenage years.The study used records from the Millennium Cohort Study, a national study of UK-born children followed from birth onward. As reported by their parents,“Too often, we focus on what is going wrong in young people’s lives, but what we hear from them time and time again is that they are tired of that narrative. They want us adults to pay more attention to what is going right, including what they bring to their families and communities,” says lead investigator Farah Qureshi, ScD, MHS, Department of Population, Family, and Reproductive Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.“Prior research has found that behaviors that help others (like volunteering) are related to better health in older adults. We wanted to understand whether these types of activities benefit youth as well, focusing on a broader range of prosocial behaviors, like acts of kindness, cooperation, and caring for others.In our current research, we found thatSenior author Julia K. Boehm, PhD, Department of Psychology, Chapman University, adds, “Prosocial behaviors, such as being considerate of others’ feelings, sharing, helping if someone is hurt or upset, being kind, and volunteering to help others, can influence health by strengthening children’s social ties and improving psychological functioning by promoting better mood, purpose, feelings of competence, and enhanced capacity to cope with stress. All of these, in turn, serve as resources that may inform health-related choices, as is evidenced by our latest findings.”“Although we could not account for many of these factors due to data availability, we adjusted for parent-reported eating behaviors in childhood, along with other contributors to family climate (e.g., socioeconomic factors, parent marital status), which may account for some residual confounding,” the authors explain.The analysis highlights a potential health asset – prosocial behavior – that can promote positive outcomes across the life course. These longitudinal findings support prior cross-sectional work that found youth prosocial behavior was related to healthier behaviors, including dietary patterns.Co-author Laura D. Kubzansky, PhD, MPH, Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, points out,Supporting prosociality in childhood may be a promising health promotion strategy for future consideration.”Dr. Qureshi concludes, “We are living through a divisive time, when empathy can feel undervalued. This study offers us an important reminder about the power of kindness and compassion not only for those who receive it, but also for those who give it. Cultivating these qualities in kids may be an important and novel pathway to promoting public health.”Source-Eurekalert