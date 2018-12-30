medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

How Chicken Soup's Medical Magic Works?

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 30, 2018 at 8:13 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup may help clear nasal congestion and ease cold symptoms, said dietitian.

While many people rely on chicken noodle soup to soothe a cold, very few know about the other ways the broth brings relief, a dietician says.
How Chicken Soup's Medical Magic Works?
How Chicken Soup's Medical Magic Works?

When you have a cold, it is also important to stay hydrated, Health Day quoted Sandy Allonen, clinical dietician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, as saying.

Serotonin is a chemical that contributes to wellbeing and happiness.

Furthermore, adding chicken in soup offers a number of benefits as it is high in protein that helps the immune system, the report said.

In addition, it is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B, which boosts immunity and helps with digestion.

Vegetables such as carrots, celery, and onion have vitamins C and K, and other antioxidants and minerals. "Not only does this help build a healthy immune system to fight off viruses, it also helps your body recover from illness more quickly," Allonen said.

Even the steam from your chicken soup is beneficial as it can open up airways, making it easier to breathe.

It also has a mild anti-inflammatory effect that can help relax your muscles and soothe the discomforts of cold symptoms, Allonen noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Chicken Soup Helps Fight Cold

Carnosine - a compound found in chicken soup helps the body's immune system to fight the early stages of flu, say researchers.

Feeling 'Under the Weather'? Here are 6 Immunity-Boosting Foods to Keep Flu at Bay

While there's no way to absolutely guarantee that you won't get sick, eating a nutrient-rich diet can help guard against illnesses during monsoon.

Instant Soups, Noodles Cause Scald Burns in 10,000 Kids Every Year

Instant cup noodles and soups taste fantastic, but did you know they are dangerous to your child's health even if they don't eat them? Microwavable instant soup spills can cause painful scald burns among many children, reports a new study.

Quiz on Common Cold

A person afflicted with the common cold is most infectious three days after the start of infection. Find out more about the malady and about some simple home remedies to counter the problem from this quiz on cold. ...

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter

Winter Exercises
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive