How can Dairy Products Improve Bone Health in Older Adults?

by Rishika Gupta on  April 6, 2018 at 1:06 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Higher intake of dairy foods, such as milk, yogurt, and cheese have been found to be associated with higher bone density and greater spine strength in men over 50. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Bone & Mineral Research.
Dairy intake seemed to be most beneficial for men over age 50 and continued to have positive associations irrespective of serum vitamin D status.

In women, researchers found no significant results except for a positive association of cream intake in the cross-sectional area of the bone.

Study participants included 1,522 men and 1,104 women from the Framingham Study, aged 32-81 years. Researchers examined quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone to determine associations with dairy intake.

Shivani Sahni, Ph.D., Director Nutrition Program and Associate Scientist at IFAR and senior author of the study said, "This study related dairy intake with QCT- derived bone measures, which are unique because they provide information on bone geometry and compartment-specific bone density that are key determinants of bone strength.

The results of this study highlight the beneficial role of a combination of dairy foods upon bone health and these beneficial associations remain irrespective of serum vitamin D status in a person."

Related Links

Eliminating Dairy Products from Diet Does More Harm Than Good

Eliminating Dairy Products from Diet Does More Harm Than Good

People with lactose intolerance tend to eliminate the dairy food group entirely. But, including dairy products in smaller doses can help minimize the intolerance.

Dairy Products, Exercise Raise Children's Vitamin D Levels

Dairy Products, Exercise Raise Children's Vitamin D Levels

Children who drink at least three glasses of milk per day had a higher serum vitamin D level than their peers who drink milk in lesser amounts.

Dairy Products Boost The Benefits Of Probiotics When Consumed Together

Dairy Products Boost The Benefits Of Probiotics When Consumed Together

The way in which a probiotic is delivered, through food or supplement, can influence how effective that probiotic is in delivering the desired health benefits.

Cheese may Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases When Compared to Other Dairy Products

Cheese may Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases When Compared to Other Dairy Products

Cheese reduced bad cholesterol when compared to butter with the same fat content. This explains a lot about the French resistance to heart diseases.

Blood Group Diet

Blood Group Diet

What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.

Brucellosis

Brucellosis

Brucellosis is a contagious disease caused by Brucella. It is usually acquired following contact with an infected animal or animal products.

Cows Milk

Cows Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains about the consumption of cows milk, which dates back to about 6000 to 8000 B.C.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Osteomyelitis

Osteomyelitis

An infection of a bone is called osteomyelitis. Osteomyelitis can be acute or a chronic and can spread through the haematogenous or contiguous route.

Pick The Right Cheese

Pick The Right Cheese

Cheese is a good source of calcium and protein. A small cube of it can be an apt high protein snack option.

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

More News on:

Cows Milk Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Blood Group Diet Pick The Right Cheese Surprising Benefits of Dairy Brucellosis Bone Health Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways Osteomyelitis Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder 

