How can Dairy Products Improve Bone Health in Older Adults?

Higher intake of dairy foods, such as milk, yogurt, and cheese have been found to be associated with higher bone density and greater spine strength in men over 50. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Bone & Mineral Research.
Dairy intake seemed to be most beneficial for men over age 50 and continued to have positive associations irrespective of serum vitamin D status.
‘Combination of Dairy products seem to benefit the older men the most, and these beneficial associations remain irrespective of serum vitamin D status in that particular person.
In women, researchers found no significant results except for a positive association of cream intake in the cross-sectional area of the bone.
Study participants included 1,522 men and 1,104 women from the Framingham Study, aged 32-81 years. Researchers examined quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone to determine associations with dairy intake.
Shivani Sahni, Ph.D., Director Nutrition Program and Associate Scientist at IFAR and senior author of the study said, "This study related dairy intake with QCT- derived bone measures, which are unique because they provide information on bone geometry and compartment-specific bone density that are key determinants of bone strength.
The results of this study highlight the beneficial role of a combination of dairy foods upon bone health and these beneficial associations remain irrespective of serum vitamin D status in a person."
Source: Eurekalert