How Can Compounds Reduce the Harmful Side Effects of Antibiotics on Gut Bacteria?

Protective drugs diminish the collateral damage triggered by antibiotics without negotiating their efficacy against harmful bacteria, revealed research.



The unique study by Dr Lisa Maier and Dr Camille V. Goemans from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Heidelberg, Germany and colleagues, which analysed the effects of 144 different antibiotics on the abundance of the most common gut bacteria, offers novel insights into reducing the adverse effects of antibiotic treatment on the gut microbiome.