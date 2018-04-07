medindia
How Brain Activities Tend to Overlap to Make Sense?

by Rishika Gupta on  July 4, 2018 at 12:10 AM Research News
Regions of the brain that are involved in the articulation of the language have been found to be active in the perception of the language also, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Scientific Reports journal.
Spontaneous oral communication is a fundamental part of our social life. But what is happening in the human brain during it? The neuroscience of language has developed steadily over past decades thanks to experimental studies. However, little is still known about how the brain supports spoken language under every day, non-experimental, spontaneous conditions.

The question whether brain regions responsible for articulation are also activated during perception of language has divided scholars into two camps. Some have observed such activation during experimental studies and concluded that it reflects a mechanism that is necessary for the perception of language. Others have not found this activation in their experiments and deduced that it must be rare or possibly does not really exist.

Nevertheless, both camps had the following concerns: brain activity in regions relevant to articulation could be affected by the design of the experiment - in the end, experimental conditions differ massively from those of spontaneous language. So, it was necessary to conduct a study using natural conversations.

Using an extraordinary design, the researchers from Freiburg have succeeded in studying neuronal activity during such conversations. This was done using brain activity recorded for diagnosis during everyday conversations of neurological patients, which the patients then donated for research. The scientists have shown that brain regions relevant to articulation reliably display activity during perception of spontaneous spoken language. The fact that these regions were not activated when the test subjects heard non-speech noises suggest that this activity may be specific to speech.

Source: Eurekalert

