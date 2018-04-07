How Brain Activities Tend to Overlap to Make Sense?

Font : A- A+



Regions of the brain that are involved in the articulation of the language have been found to be active in the perception of the language also, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Scientific Reports journal.

How Brain Activities Tend to Overlap to Make Sense?



Spontaneous oral communication is a fundamental part of our social life. But what is happening in the human brain during it? The neuroscience of language has developed steadily over past decades thanks to experimental studies. However, little is still known about how the brain supports spoken language under every day, non-experimental, spontaneous conditions.



‘Brain regions associated with articulation have reliably displayed activity during perception of spontaneous spoken language during the study ’ The question whether brain regions responsible for articulation are also activated during perception of language has divided scholars into two camps. Some have observed such activation during experimental studies and concluded that it reflects a mechanism that is necessary for the perception of language. Others have not found this activation in their experiments and deduced that it must be rare or possibly does not really exist.



Nevertheless, both camps had the following concerns: brain activity in regions relevant to articulation could be affected by the design of the experiment - in the end, experimental conditions differ massively from those of spontaneous language. So, it was necessary to conduct a study using natural conversations.



Using an extraordinary design, the researchers from Freiburg have succeeded in studying neuronal activity during such conversations. This was done using brain activity recorded for diagnosis during everyday conversations of neurological patients, which the patients then donated for research. The scientists have shown that brain regions relevant to articulation reliably display activity during perception of spontaneous spoken language. The fact that these regions were not activated when the test subjects heard non-speech noises suggest that this activity may be specific to speech.



Source: Eurekalert Spontaneous oral communication is a fundamental part of our social life. But what is happening in the human brain during it? The neuroscience of language has developed steadily over past decades thanks to experimental studies. However, little is still known about how the brain supports spoken language under every day, non-experimental, spontaneous conditions.The question whether brain regions responsible for articulation are also activated during perception of language has divided scholars into two camps. Some have observed such activation during experimental studies and concluded that it reflects a mechanism that is necessary for the perception of language. Others have not found this activation in their experiments and deduced that it must be rare or possibly does not really exist.Nevertheless, both camps had the following concerns: brain activity in regions relevant to articulation could be affected by the design of the experiment - in the end, experimental conditions differ massively from those of spontaneous language. So, it was necessary to conduct a study using natural conversations.Using an extraordinary design, the researchers from Freiburg have succeeded in studying neuronal activity during such conversations. This was done using brain activity recorded for diagnosis during everyday conversations of neurological patients, which the patients then donated for research. The scientists have shown that brain regions relevant to articulation reliably display activity during perception of spontaneous spoken language. The fact that these regions were not activated when the test subjects heard non-speech noises suggest that this activity may be specific to speech.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: