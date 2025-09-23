About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Body-Worn Sensors Could Serve as Obesity Precision Tools

by Manjubashini on Sep 23 2025 11:06 AM

NeckSense, a digital necklace, tracks eating patterns by monitoring bites, rapid chews, and hand-to-mouth movements.

Wearable sensors such as a necklace, a wristband, and a body camera can monitor person's eating behavior and habits, according to researchers from Northwestern University (1 Trusted Source
Unveiling overeating patterns within digital longitudinal data on eating behaviors and contexts

Go to source).
This smart approach aids better understanding of overeating habits, as scientists narrated as “turning on a light in a room we've all been stumbling through for decades.”

These findings could help develop more personalized treatments for overeating, and guide people toward healthy eating choices through smart watches and devices.

“Overeating is a major contributor to obesity, yet most treatments overlook the unconscious habits that drive it,” said corresponding author Nabil Alshurafa, associate professor of behavioral medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and of computer engineering at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering.


Overeating Treatments are Far from One-Size-Fits-To-All Approach

In a new study, 60 adults with obesity wore the three sensors and used a smartphone app to track meal-related mood and context snapshots (i.e. who they're with, what they're doing) for two weeks. The study yielded thousands of hours of video and sensor data and revealed that overeating is far from one-size-fits-all. Instead, it falls into five distinct patterns:
  1. Take-out feasting: Gorging on delivery and take-out meals
  2. Evening restaurant reveling: Social dinners leading to excess food intake
  3. Evening craving: Late-night snack compulsion
  4. Uncontrolled pleasure eating: Spontaneous, joyful binges
  5. Stress-driven evening nibbling: Anxiety-fueled grazing
“These patterns reflect the complex dance between environment, emotion and habit,” Alshurafa said. “What's amazing is now we have a roadmap for personalized interventions.”

The study was published in the journal npj Digital Medicine.


Devices Use Passive Sensing of Emotional and Contextual Eating

The findings lay the groundwork for a new diagnostic era in which scientists profile individuals into one of the five patterns and deploy tailored interventions. Alshurafa’s team is already working with clinicians to pilot trials of personalized behavior-change programs based on these findings, he said.

“What struck me most was how overeating isn’t just about willpower,” said lead author Farzad Shahabi, a PhD student in Alshurafa’s lab.

“Using passive sensing, we were able to uncover hidden consumption patterns in people’s real-world behavior that are emotional, behavioral and contextual.

Seeing the patterns emerge from the data felt like turning on a light in a room we've all been stumbling through for decades. Our long-term vision is to move beyond one-size-fits-all solutions and toward a world in which health technology feels less like a prescription and more like a partnership.”


A Body Camera Captures Eating Behavior with a Respect for Privacy

During the early days of this research, Alshurafa asked Northwestern’s police department to loan him a police bodycam to see how he might design a camera that captures eating behavior in the real world.

He programmed the camera to only record the wearer’s food-related actions to preserve bystander privacy.

Called HabitSense, the bodycam is the first patented Activity-Oriented Camera (AOC) that uses thermal sensing to trigger recording only when food enters the camera’s field of view.

Unlike egocentric cameras, which capture a scene from the perspective of the wearer, or broad surveillance, AOCs record activity, not the scene, which reduces privacy concerns while capturing critical data.


A Necklace Records Eating Habits by Tracking Hand-to-Mouth Movements

In addition to HabitSense and a wrist-worn activity tracker similar to a FitBit or Apple Watch, study participants wore a necklace designed by Alshurafa and his team called NeckSense.

It is the first technology to precisely and passively record multiple eating behaviors, detecting in the real world when people are eating, including how fast they chew, how many bites they take and how many times their hands move to their mouths.

The Scientist Used His Personal Efforts to Reshape Obesity Treatment

Alshurafa’s struggles with his own weight, fluctuating 40 to 50 pounds most of his younger life, sparked his scientific focus on weight management. He struggled with different diets and got caught in a cycle of late-night binge eating while watching TV.

“I tried to turn my personal struggle into a scientific mission that promises to reshape obesity treatment,” Alshurafa said.

“By merging computer science, behavioral medicine and a dash of Jane Goodall–style curiosity, we're working to lead the way toward truly personalized, habit-based health care. This study marks only the beginning of a journey toward smarter and more compassionate interventions for millions grappling with overeating.”

References:
  1. Unveiling overeating patterns within digital longitudinal data on eating behaviors and contexts - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-025-01698-9)
  2. Wearable sensors could reshape obesity treatment - (https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2025/09/three-sensor-overeating-detection-could-reshape-obesity-treatment?fj=1)

Source-Eurekalert


