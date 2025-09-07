How Blood Tests Impact Diversity in Alzheimer’s Disease Research

Groups at highest dementia risk show low amyloid levels on biomarker tests, raising questions about Alzheimer’s disease drivers.



Study Finds Racial and Ethnic Differences in Amyloid Levels Detected by Blood Test

Some of the communities most at risk for Alzheimer’s disease continue to be underrepresented in clinical trials—and new research from the Keck School of Medicine of USC may explain why.A study published infound that older adults from African American, Hispanic, and Asian backgrounds were less likely than non-Hispanic white participants to show elevated amyloid levels in the brain, as measured by a blood test for p-tau217.Elevated amyloid is a key requirement for participation in most Alzheimer’s drug trials, including those testing the antibody lecanemab, which targets amyloid buildup to slow or prevent dementia.The findings raise an important question: If amyloid accumulation is not as common in these high-risk groups, what other factors drive their increased rates of dementia?“It is somewhat paradoxical, because the populations showing low levels of amyloid on biomarker assessments are also the groups that face the highest risk of dementia,” said Doris P. Molina-Henry, PhD, assistant professor of research neurology at USC’s Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute and lead author of the study. “If amyloid is not what drives disease risk in these groups, then we need to do our due diligence to find out what does.”The trial involved 6,437 cognitively unimpaired adults between ages 55 and 80. Participants came from 75 sites across the U.S. as part of the AHEAD 3-45 study, which is testing whether lecanemab can prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms in people with biological signs of the disease.Among those screened, non-Hispanic white participants were far more likely to meet the p-tau217 blood test threshold for elevated amyloid compared with Hispanic white, non-Hispanic Black, Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic Asian participants. PET scans confirmed that when participants did test positive for amyloid using p-tau217, the results were equally accurate across all racial and ethnic groups.The research highlights how reliance on amyloid as the entry point for clinical trials may unintentionally exclude diverse populations. To address this, individuals who did not qualify for AHEAD were invited to join the Amyloid Plasma Extension (APEX) study, which will track other blood-based markers of Alzheimer’s risk over time.Blood-based biomarker testing is becoming a cornerstone of Alzheimer’s research because it is less costly and more scalable than PET scans. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a similar test for use in clinics.Researchers plan to expand their analysis to more than 20,000 participants worldwide to better understand differences in trial eligibility and uncover whether factors beyond amyloid—such as genetics, environment, or social determinants of health—contribute to dementia risk in underrepresented groups.“The additional data is helping us paint a clearer picture of why these populations may be underrepresented in research,” Molina-Henry said. “It may not be recruitment or access, but rather that the biology of disease risk looks different across populations.”Source-Medindia