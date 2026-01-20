How Blood Sugar Spikes Affect Your Memory

A new study uncovers a surprising link between post-meal sugar spikes and cognitive decline.
A compelling link between high blood sugar levels and the risk of nervous disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia has been identified by researchers from the University of Liverpool. Scientists demonstrate that increase in the blood glucose levels immediately after having food (postprandial hyperglycaemia) is directly connected to 69% elevated risk of memory loss.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
While the correlation between type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and cognitive decline is well-established, the biological reason has remained elusive.
The findings illuminate new light on how these glucose fluctuations actually impact the brain, even without affecting the brain structure.
Analyzing How High Blood Sugar Two Hours After Eating Heightens Alzheimer’s RiskUsing data from the UK Biobank, the team analysed genetic data from over 350000 individuals aged between 40 and 69 years of age.
They focused on markers of how the body processes sugar, including fasting glucose, insulin levels and blood sugar measured two hours after eating. Using a technique called Mendelian randomisation, they tested whether these traits were likely to play a causal role in dementia risk.
The results found that people with higher post-meal blood sugar (postprandial hyperglycaemia) had a 69% greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
What is Postprandial Hyperglycemia (PPH)?Postprandial hyperglycemia (PPH) means your blood sugar shoots up right after you eat. PPH happens when that blood sugar level increases and sustain in the bloodstream.
Researchers at the University of Liverpool found that these big swings can raise your risk of Alzheimer’s and other cognitive issues.
Insulin is supposed to act like a key, unlocking your cells so they can use sugar for energy. But if your body stops responding to insulin, what we call insulin resistance, and the spiked sugar just hangs out in your blood.
Over time, that extra sugar quietly influences your brain’s health.
Glucose Levels Affecting the Brain Without Altering its Size or White MatterThis was not explained by changes in overall brain size or damage to white matter, suggesting that the risk may operate through more subtle mechanisms.
Dr. Andrew Mason, lead author said: “This finding could help shape future prevention strategies, highlighting the importance of managing blood sugar not just overall, but specifically after meals.”
Dr. Vicky Garfield, senior author commented: “We first need to replicate these results in other populations and ancestries to confirm the link and better understand the underlying biology.”
“If validated, the study could pave the way for new approaches to reduce dementia risk in people with diabetes.”
