How Blood Sugar Spikes Affect Your Memory

A new study uncovers a surprising link between post-meal sugar spikes and cognitive decline.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Disentangling the relationship between glucose, insulin and brain health: A UK Biobank study



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Is #bloodsugar harming your brain? Managing #after_meal_sugar ranges rather than just averages is crucial for protecting your #memory. Post-meal sugar spikes increase #Alzheimers_risk by 69%, even without changing brain structure. #glucose_management #brainhealth #Alzheimersdisease #bloodsugar_spikes

Analyzing How High Blood Sugar Two Hours After Eating Heightens Alzheimer’s Risk

What is Postprandial Hyperglycemia (PPH)?

Glucose Levels Affecting the Brain Without Altering its Size or White Matter

Disentangling the relationship between glucose, insulin and brain health: A UK Biobank study - (https://dom-pubs.pericles-prod.literatumonline.com/doi/10.1111/dom.70353)

A compelling link betweenby researchers from the University of Liverpool.Scientists demonstrate that.(While the correlation between type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and cognitive decline is well-established, the biological reason has remained elusive.The findings illuminate new light onUsing data from the UK Biobank, the team analysed genetic data from over 350000 individuals aged between 40 and 69 years of age.The results found that people withhad a 69% greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.Postprandial hyperglycemia (PPH) means your blood sugar shoots up right after you eat.Researchers at the University of Liverpool found that these big swings can raise your risk of Alzheimer’s and other cognitive issues.Insulin is supposed to act like a key, unlocking your cells so they can use sugar for energy. But if your body stops responding to insulin, what we call insulin resistance, and the spiked sugar just hangs out in your blood.Over time, that extra sugar quietly influences your brain’s health.This was not explained by changes in overall brain size or damage to white matter, suggesting that the risk may operate through more subtle mechanisms.Dr. Andrew Mason, lead author said: “.”Dr. Vicky Garfield, senior author commented: “We first need to replicate these results in other populations and ancestries to confirm the link and better understand the underlying biology.”.”Source-Eurekalert