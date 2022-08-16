About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Blocked Blood Vessel Rupture Triggers Stroke?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on August 16, 2022 at 10:39 PM
Font : A-A+

How Blocked Blood Vessel Rupture Triggers Stroke?

Genes that become active in blood vessels when plaque rupture causes a stroke, according to Researchers at Ochsner Health and Tulane University School of Medicine. The finding is published in Scientific Reports.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, responsible for an estimated 17.9 million deaths annually, and is often the result of a blocked blood vessel.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke


Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
Advertisement


When these blocks burst, they can release material into the bloodstream that blocks oxygen from reaching the heart or brain. There is no way to determine precisely when a blood vessel block will rupture.

Previous studies have relied on carotid artery samples obtained after the patient's death or months after the stroke or heart attack. This either limits the information that can be obtained or misses events that occur only at the time of rupture.

What Happens Inside the Blocked Blood Vessel During Stroke?

For the first time, the current study sequenced the RNAs in blood vessel blockage from patients who had experienced a stroke within two to five days. In doing so, the team created a picture of the RNAs active closer to the time of rupture than previously possible.
Stroke

Stroke


Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
Advertisement

They found that blockages that rupture have increased inflammation coupled with processes that would cause the loss of a portion of the plaque that protects against rupture, known as the fibrous cap.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that ruptured plaques had increased B-cell markers, a white blood cell whose role in plaque rupture has not previously been appreciated.

Carotid artery blockage is a common cause of some ischemic strokes, which happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted, preventing brain tissue from getting necessary oxygen and nutrients.

Because the mechanisms that lead to some strokes and most heart attacks involve the same blood vessel rupture events, these findings also have implications for heart disease.

Identifying the genes that promote the thinning of these blood vessel blockages gives us new targets for therapeutics and diagnostics to prevent heart attacks and strokes.



Source: Medindia
Working in Shifts may Up Future Stroke Risk

Working in Shifts may Up Future Stroke Risk


Working in Shifts and Health: Is rotating shift unhealthy? Yes, working in rotating shift can increase the risk of having a stroke in later life.
Advertisement

Is Dinner Time the New Risk Factor for Stroke?

Is Dinner Time the New Risk Factor for Stroke?


Do you know stroke risk is influenced by dinner time? Having dinner at irregular times or post 8 pm can increase the risk of stroke.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
AngiogenesisAngiogenesis
Blood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Bombay Blood GroupBombay Blood Group
ThalassemiaThalassemia
Vasculitis Vasculitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Vasculitis Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Angiogenesis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen Drug - Food Interactions Drug Interaction Checker Find a Hospital Daily Calorie Requirements
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close