medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Weight Loss

How Bariatric Surgery Changes the Way Our Bodies Sense Food?

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2019 at 5:27 AM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Weight loss surgery is related to changes in the way the gut senses food and nutrients after the operation, researchers report in the journal Cell Reports. They found that following surgery, altered patterns of digestion and absorption lower in the gut trigger production of higher levels of gut hormones, especially glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), which in turn causes higher insulin production.
How Bariatric Surgery Changes the Way Our Bodies Sense Food?
How Bariatric Surgery Changes the Way Our Bodies Sense Food?

"For people who have gastric bypass surgery to treat obesity and who also have diabetes, after surgery body weight is reduced and the diabetes melts away quickly," says senior author Fiona Gribble of the Cambridge University Metabolic Research Laboratories at the Wellcome Trust - MRC Institute of Metabolic Science. "But in lean patients with gastric cancer, they start off having normal glucose control and after the operation they end up having frequent hypoglycemic episodes because their sugar levels dip." The team wanted to learn more about the mechanism explaining these opposite results regarding glucose management.

Researchers have long known that bariatric surgery changes how the food you eat is digested and absorbed down the gut. They also knew that hormone-producing cells in the gut, such as GLP-1 and peptide-YY (PYY) are elevated afterwards. But they did not know the precise connection between these facts. For this study, the team decided to focus on GLP-1 as it is a major hormone involved in diabetes treatment. At least a half dozen GLP-1-based medications are available for managing Type 2 diabetes. "Our theory was that the high GLP-1 levels produced after surgery are quite important for improving your blood glucose after surgery," says Gribble.

The team studied five individuals receiving bariatric surgery for a hereditary form of gastric cancer. Participants received Exendin-9, a compound that blocks the action of GLP-1, at the same time as taking glucose by mouth. They found that concentrations of insulin, the hormone responsible for lowering blood glucose levels, did not increase as dramatically when these individuals were given Exendin-9 and did not suffer hypoglycemic episodes. "We found that blocking the GLP-1 hormone with the Exendin-9 blocked its effect on the pancreatic beta cells that produce the insulin," says Gribble.

The team also wanted to know why GLP-1 levels rise so high after surgery. Normally, food is digested and absorbed high up in the gut. But after surgery, it happens lower down because of the gut rearrangement that involves a Y-shape connection between the bile and pancreatic enzymes with the food. "Most digestion does not happen until the bile and the pancreatic enzymes coming down from one side join the food coming down the other side, which occurs lower in the gut," explains Gribble. That is important because most GLP-1 is released lower down the gut. "If you digest and absorb your nutrients a bit lower down, you consequently stimulate the release of much more GLP-1."

Using new RNA sequencing and mass spectrometry-based measurements they developed for this research, the team mapped the location of various hormonal peptides in the gut in humans and mice before and after surgery. They found that the cells producing the GLP-1 hormone and other gut hormones are not affected by the surgery. "This means that the reason for higher GLP-1 secretion is not because the surgery changes the hormone production by the gut, but it is because nutrient digestion and absorption happens in a different place in the gut and that causes higher levels of GLP-1 and PYY," says Gribble.

Looking forward, the team hopes to learn the precise mechanism responsible for the rapid weight loss in bariatric surgery. "If you can work that out and make a therapy that mimics that, that is what everyone wants: an injectable or oral medication that could mimic the surgery and cause weight loss in people without the surgery," she says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to 60% of the original weight and this has benefits on blood sugar, sleep and heart disease.

Weight Loss Surgery Does Increase Testosterone Levels but Don't Affect Sperms Much : study

Weight loss surgery may increase testosterone levels in men, but they will not improve the sperm quality, finds a new study.

Quiz on Weight Loss

If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always ...

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Learn more about the risks for kidney stones (“nephrolithiasis”) after weight loss (“bariatric”) surgery.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery? Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery 

What's New on Medindia

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Healthy Salads
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive