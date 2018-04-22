medindia
How Antiepileptic Drug Valproic Acid Causes Problems During Pregnancy?

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2018 at 12:52 AM Drug News
When human placentas are exposed to valproic acid, an anti-epileptic drug, they express lower levels of transporters for compounds essential for fetal growth and development (such as glucose and folic acid), revealed new Epilepsia study.
How Antiepileptic Drug Valproic Acid Causes Problems During Pregnancy?

The findings suggest that valproic acid's effects on the placenta may be involved in the adverse developmental outcomes seen in fetuses exposed to the drug.

"Despite the risk, there are cases in which valproic acid may be the only drug that can control seizures in pregnant women," said senior author Dr. Sara Eyal, of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Israel. "We continue our studies to understand why some fetuses are adversely affected by valproic acid whereas others are not."

Source: Eurekalert
