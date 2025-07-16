How Americans Manage Neck and Back Pain Differently

Americans are unsure how to manage spine pain, and many delay care, though personalized, non-invasive treatments offer quick relief and restored quality of life.
Americans are divided in how they handle neck and back pain, with 44% choosing rest and reduced activity, 42% turning to over-the-counter medications, and 29% relying on hot or cold therapies — a split that may be preventing some from seeking professional medical help, according to data from the Orlando Health Spine Center.
Personalized Pain Relief Plans“We want patients living their best life. We want patients to be able to do the things they love with their family and friends,” said Brian Braithwaite, M.D., Interventional Spine & Pain Physician at the Orlando Health Spine Center. “If they come to see us, we will be able to offer therapies or treatments to get them back to where they were much quicker.”
Dr. Braithwaite determines the best course of treatment for each patient at the Orlando Health Spine Center by starting with thorough examinations and images such as MRI or CT scans, ensuring a personalized approach to pain management.
Emphasis on Conservative Care“Once we have a good idea of what's causing their pain, then it's easy to come up with the plan,” said Dr. Braithwaite. “It's very important that we're able to offer patients conservative alternatives because many times they don't need anything invasive to feel better.”
Reeta Brendamour, 66, experienced excruciating shoulder pain and arm numbness that kept her from enjoying her favorite activities and a once-active lifestyle. She initially tried home remedies and avoided seeing a doctor, concerned that surgery might be her only option.
Avoiding Surgery FearsAccording to the survey, she’s not alone, only 5% of Americans consider surgery their top option for relieving pain. “I didn’t want surgery. I didn’t even want to go to the doctor to find out what was going on,” Brendamour said. “I just avoided it.”
When the pain became too much to bear, Reeta scheduled an appointment with Dr. Braithwaite, who diagnosed her with arthritis and degenerative disc disease. She learned the pain she was experiencing stemmed from her neck and he recommended steroid injections to reduce inflammation and relieve the pain.
Fast Recovery With Injection Therapy“Within two days, all my pain and all the numbness was gone,” said Brendamour. “It was a miracle. It truly was a miracle. I can now do things that I didn't think I was going to be able to do anymore.”
The treatment allowed her to return to activities she loves, including golfing, teaching yoga and traveling the world.
Restoring Function Through Advanced CareDr. Braithwaite reminds patients that aging doesn’t have to mean living in pain. “Longevity and happiness aren’t just about living pain-free — it’s about maintaining function,” he said. “Your body doesn't heal like it used to, so it may require injection therapy or other treatments to accelerate the healing process and provide a full recovery.”
The Orlando Health Spine Center offers a comprehensive range of treatments for various conditions.
All-In-One Spine Treatment Approach“It’s a one-stop shop — no matter what’s going on with a patient’s spine, neck or lower back, we can evaluate and help them feel better,” said Dr. Braithwaite.
“Whether it’s conservative treatment, physical therapy or imaging, everything can be done in-house to help patients find relief.”
Source-Medindia