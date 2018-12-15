medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

How Allergies in Infants are Impacted by Diet During Pregnancy?

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 15, 2018 at 9:35 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women in the United States avoided certain targeted food items during pregnancy to prevent future food allergies in infants. A longitudinal study of the pregnant women was conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
How Allergies in Infants are Impacted by Diet During Pregnancy?
How Allergies in Infants are Impacted by Diet During Pregnancy?

About 4,900 pregnant women completed the Infant Feeding Practices Study II prenatal questionnaire from May 2005 to June 2007. The study tracked 2,000 pregnant women from the third trimester of pregnancy and their infants through the first year of life. A small percentage of women said they had consumed fewer allergens during pregnancy to stave off food allergies in their newborns, according to a poster Dr. Robbins presented during the American College of Asthma Allergy and Immunology 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting. While their numbers were small, most of these women reported giving up major allergens like nuts, milk or eggs during pregnancy, including:

 144 (2.9 percent) reported restricting their diet in some way to prevent future food allergies in their offspring

 84 women (1.7 percent) ate fewer nuts

 15 women (.3 percent) ate fewer eggs and

 2 women (.04 percent) ate/drank consumed less dairy/milk.

"At the time the survey was conducted, few pregnant women in this large data set said they gave up certain foods with the express aim of avoiding a food allergy in their babies," Dr. Robbins says. "However, mothers who had an older child with a food allergy or who had food allergies themselves had significantly higher odds of trying this food avoidance strategy."

Despite the diet changes, infants born to these expectant mothers were twice as likely to experience problems with food at age 4 months - though not at age 9 months or 12 months. And these infants were no more likely to be diagnosed with a food allergy.

According to the FDA, millions of Americans suffer a food allergy each year. Reactions can range from mild to life-threatening and can begin soon after eating a problematic food item or an ingredient from that food. Among the most common allergenic foods are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

"We really need to know more about how often targeted food avoidance occurs among U.S. pregnant women who have a family history of food allergies," Dr. Robbins adds. "We hope to learn what factors into these women's decision-making as well as why many of them settled on food avoidance as a potential strategy to try to prevent food allergy in their infants."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Allergy

Monosodium glutamate or MSG is used to enhance flavor especially in Chinese cuisine. Individuals allergic to MSG experience headache and nausea.

Soy Allergy

What exactly in soybean causes the allergenic reactions? Is soy lecithin responsible for allergic reactions too? Get the answers here.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Macrobiotic Diet

Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting wellbeing and longevity through systematic diet consisting mainly of whole grains and beans.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Macrobiotic Diet 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?

Health Benefits of Pulasan

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive