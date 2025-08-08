About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How AI Models Hone Radiologic Clues

by Manjubashini on Aug 8 2025 12:39 PM

Fine-tuned GPT-3.5 -Turbo models are cost-effective experts as they fast track image analysis, still need supervision.

How AI Models Hone Radiologic Clues
Going over detailed chest CT reports is essential for planning a patient's surgery, but there is a lack of enough radiology experts to do the work, and they are overwhelmed with the workload (1 Trusted Source
Performance analysis of large language models in multi-disease detection from chest computed tomography reports: a comparative study: Experimental Research

Go to source).
A study from Zhujiang Hospital of Southern Medical University examined 13,489 real-world chest CT reports and established that novel AI models may help with this issue by taking on some of this work, if they are given the right instructions.

Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan)
Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan)
Computed Tomography (CT) scan is a type of medical examination that uses X-rays and computer processing to create sectional images of the body to provide more efficient results than X-rays.
''We discovered that modern language models can act as a dependable second set of eyes for radiologists,'' said Dr. Peng Luo, lead author and physician at Zhujiang Hospital. ''With carefully worded multiple-choice prompts, GPT-4 reached a 75 percent accuracy rate across 13 common chest diseases, ranging from COPD to aortic atherosclerosis.''

Prompt Engineering: Top Performers Emerge

The study contrasted five AI models (GPT-4, Claude-3.5-Sonnet, Qwen-Max, Gemini-Pro, and GPT-3.5-Turbo) using both open-ended and multiple-choice questions. The results showed that for all models, multiple-choice prompts enhanced accuracy and consistency, thereby highlighting the power of prompt engineering. GPT-4, Claude-3.5, and Qwen-Max were the top performers, while GPT-3.5-Turbo and Gemini-Pro had lower scores.

To probe whether weaker models could catch up, the researchers fine-tuned GPT-3.5-Turbo on 200 high-performing cases. ''Fine-tuning turned a 42 percent system into a 65 percent system overnight for tough pulmonary cases,'' Dr. Luo said. ''That's a game-changer for hospitals that rely on cost-effective models.”

AI Sets New Standard in Radiology Accuracy and Efficiency
AI Sets New Standard in Radiology Accuracy and Efficiency
A cutting-edge AI system is transforming radiology by delivering faster diagnoses, pinpoint accuracy, and helping address the global radiologist shortage.
Beyond raw accuracy, the study evaluated each model’s area under the ROC curve (AUC) for every disease. GPT-4 excelled at gallstone and pleural effusion detection, while Qwen-Max showed unusual strength in COPD discrimination. However, no single model dominated every condition, suggesting a tailored, disease-specific deployment strategy.

The authors caution that LLM outputs still require expert oversight, especially when a model expresses high confidence in borderline cases. Future work will integrate explainable-AI tools to reveal how models weigh radiologic clues and to set dynamic confidence thresholds.

Advertisement
Pleural Effusion
Pleural Effusion
Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.
Reference:
  1. Performance analysis of large language models in multi-disease detection from chest computed tomography reports: a comparative study: Experimental Research - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40497825/)

Source-Eurekalert
Chest Radiography | Chest X-ray Radiography
Chest Radiography | Chest X-ray Radiography
Do you know what chest radiography is and how it is done? Read on for procedures on chest radiography and its use in diagnosis.

Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional