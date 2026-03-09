How Adolescent Aggression May Accelerate Biological Aging

What if the fights of adolescence echo inside the body years later? Early aggression may accelerate biological aging by adulthood.
Frequent aggression during early adolescence may leave a lasting mark on the body. New research suggests teens who often lash out at others may experience faster biological aging and higher body mass index (BMI) by age 30(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The findings, published by the American Psychological Association, indicate that early aggressive behavior could signal long-term health risks linked to inflammation, metabolic changes, and cardiovascular disease.
“This study highlights the potential lasting health consequences stemming from social challenges that emerge in early adolescence,” said lead author Joseph Allen, PhD, of the University of Virginia. “Accelerated aging has been linked to an increased risk for future coronary artery disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, inflammation and even early death.”
The study, published in the journal Health Psychology, followed 121 middle school students (46 male and 75 female) from suburban and urban communities in the Southeastern United States.
Researchers tracked participants from age 13 into adulthood. They collected self-reports of aggression, parent reports of family conflict, and peer reports describing relationship behavior. When participants reached age 30, researchers measured biological aging using blood-based biomarkers—biological indicators that reflect how quickly the body is aging.
“There were 12 markers in all, which included C-reactive protein, blood sugar, white blood cell count, etc. We then used a recently developed algorithm that combines all of these and yields an estimate of a person's biological age, which turns out to be a better predictor of their health and eventual mortality than their actual chronological age,” said Allen.
Biological aging was evaluated using two validated scientific methods: the Klemera-Doubal approach and PhenoAge. These methods combine indicators such as blood pressure, inflammation, glucose levels, cholesterol, and immune system activity to estimate how old a person’s body appears compared with their actual age.
Can Aggressive Teens Age Faster Physically?“Both methods showed that higher levels of aggression in early adolescence predicted more advanced biological age by 30, even after accounting for gender, family income, serious childhood illness, and adolescent body shape,” said Allen.
Researchers also observed interesting social patterns. Males and individuals from lower-income families showed signs of faster biological aging. Further analysis suggested these patterns were closely tied to relationship difficulties.
Do Relationship Conflicts Drive the Aging Effect?Worth noting is that early aggression alone did not predict faster aging unless it led to continuing relationship problems later in life, according to Allen.
Teens who showed higher levels of aggression were more likely to argue with parents and mistreat friends as they grew older. These ongoing relationship struggles—not the early aggression itself—were what ultimately predicted accelerated aging.
“This study does not prove that teenage aggression directly causes faster aging,” Allen said. “Other factors we didn’t measure may also be playing a role, and it’s likely that what really matters is how those early behaviors turn into later relationship problems. We also can’t yet say whether it’s aggressive actions, hostile attitudes or a mix of both that makes the difference.”
Still, the findings suggest that relationship challenges during adolescence may act as early warning signs for long-term health risks.
They also highlight the importance of helping teenagers build healthier relationships and conflict-management skills early in life—changes that could support both mental and physical health into adulthood.
“Adolescents are often mocked for treating their relationships as matters of life and death,” Allen said. “These findings suggest that, in some ways, they are really on to something, which is that relationships beginning in adolescence, and especially patterns of conflict and aggression that begin in adolescence, do seem to have long-term fundamental physical health implications.”
The research adds to growing evidence that social and emotional experiences during adolescence can influence lifelong health. Supporting healthy communication and conflict resolution in teens may play an important role in long-term disease prevention.
