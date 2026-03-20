How ADHD Influences Teen Mental Health

Teenagers with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. Factors like low self-esteem and parental mental health may partly explain why.

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Identifying Candidate Mediators Linking ADHD Symptoms and Internalising Problems in Adolescence: An Exploratory Longitudinal Mediation Analysis



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ADHD affects around five percent of children and young people in the UK

One in four young people with ADHD has an anxiety disorder

Around 40 percent experience depressive episodes

Why Do Teens With ADHD Face More Emotional Struggles?

Could Family Support and Self-Esteem Make a Difference?

Identifying Candidate Mediators Linking ADHD Symptoms and Internalising Problems in Adolescence: An Exploratory Longitudinal Mediation Analysis - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/10870547261419589)