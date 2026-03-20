How ADHD Influences Teen Mental Health

Teenagers with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. Factors like low self-esteem and parental mental health may partly explain why.
Young people with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. Researchers suggest this may partly happen because ADHD can increase the risk of low self-esteem and exposure to parental mental health difficulties(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Identifying Candidate Mediators Linking ADHD Symptoms and Internalising Problems in Adolescence: An Exploratory Longitudinal Mediation Analysis
Go to source). The study, led by the University of Edinburgh and funded by the Medical Research Foundation, is the first to study a wide range of factors that link ADHD symptoms and mental ill-health symptoms over time.
- ADHD affects around five percent of children and young people in the UK
- One in four young people with ADHD has an anxiety disorder
- Around 40 percent experience depressive episodes
They tested fourteen possible factors linking ADHD and mental ill health. These included relationships with family and friends, behavior issues, and low self-esteem.
Other factors assessed were behavior at school, general health, and whether a parent had mental health difficulties.
The team analyzed questionnaires that surveyed parents and the young people on ADHD symptoms and emotional problems such as low mood and anxiety symptoms at ages 11, 14 and 17.
Why Do Teens With ADHD Face More Emotional Struggles?Findings showed that self-esteem and parental mental health had a small but statistically significant link to both ADHD and mental illness risk.
Among girls, difficulties with peers also had a small but significant link. This pattern remained even when researchers considered other factors such as pre-existing neurodevelopmental and mental health issues.
Could Family Support and Self-Esteem Make a Difference?The study could help in tailoring targeted well-being support systems for young people with ADHD, experts say.
Dr. Angela Hind, Chief Executive of the Medical Research Foundation, said, "ADHD can have a profound impact on a young person’s life, yet relatively little is known about the mental health challenges they might face as they grow up. This important research sheds new light on why teenagers with ADHD are at greater risk of anxiety and depression than those without, highlighting self-esteem and a parent’s mental health as two of the most crucial factors that shape their wellbeing.”
"These findings demonstrate the importance of funding medical research into children and young people’s mental health, and bring us a step closer to developing more targeted support for teenagers with ADHD, ensuring they can thrive during some of their most formative years.”
Reference:
- Identifying Candidate Mediators Linking ADHD Symptoms and Internalising Problems in Adolescence: An Exploratory Longitudinal Mediation Analysis - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/10870547261419589)
Source-Journal of Attention Disorders