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How ADHD Influences Teen Mental Health

by Dr. Himanshi Porwal on Mar 20 2026 9:11 AM

Teenagers with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. Factors like low self-esteem and parental mental health may partly explain why.

How ADHD Influences Teen Mental Health
Young people with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. Researchers suggest this may partly happen because ADHD can increase the risk of low self-esteem and exposure to parental mental health difficulties(1 Trusted Source
Identifying Candidate Mediators Linking ADHD Symptoms and Internalising Problems in Adolescence: An Exploratory Longitudinal Mediation Analysis

Go to source).
The study, led by the University of Edinburgh and funded by the Medical Research Foundation, is the first to study a wide range of factors that link ADHD symptoms and mental ill-health symptoms over time.
  • ADHD affects around five percent of children and young people in the UK
  • One in four young people with ADHD has an anxiety disorder
  • Around 40 percent experience depressive episodes
Researchers from the University of Edinburgh examined survey data from over 5,000 adolescents aged 11 to 17 from the UK Millennium Cohort Study. The study follows young people born between 2000 and 2002 across the UK.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-FAQ
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-FAQ
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.
They tested fourteen possible factors linking ADHD and mental ill health. These included relationships with family and friends, behavior issues, and low self-esteem.

Other factors assessed were behavior at school, general health, and whether a parent had mental health difficulties.

The team analyzed questionnaires that surveyed parents and the young people on ADHD symptoms and emotional problems such as low mood and anxiety symptoms at ages 11, 14 and 17.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.

Why Do Teens With ADHD Face More Emotional Struggles?

Findings showed that self-esteem and parental mental health had a small but statistically significant link to both ADHD and mental illness risk.

Among girls, difficulties with peers also had a small but significant link. This pattern remained even when researchers considered other factors such as pre-existing neurodevelopmental and mental health issues.

The results suggest that several different factors may be working collectively with a small effect to connect ADHD and other emotional issues during adolescence.

Could Family Support and Self-Esteem Make a Difference?

The study could help in tailoring targeted well-being support systems for young people with ADHD, experts say.

ADHD Screening Calculator
ADHD Screening Calculator
Do you think that paying attention to someone is becoming impossible? This ADHD calculator may have the answer to your problem!
Professor Aja Murray, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences, who led the study, said, "The findings suggest that to help reduce the risk of adolescents with ADHD symptoms developing other mental ill health symptoms, two things are supporting parents to improve their mental health, and supporting adolescents to foster high self-esteem. For girls in particular supporting social skills development is also important.”

Dr. Angela Hind, Chief Executive of the Medical Research Foundation, said, "ADHD can have a profound impact on a young person’s life, yet relatively little is known about the mental health challenges they might face as they grow up. This important research sheds new light on why teenagers with ADHD are at greater risk of anxiety and depression than those without, highlighting self-esteem and a parent’s mental health as two of the most crucial factors that shape their wellbeing.”

"These findings demonstrate the importance of funding medical research into children and young people’s mental health, and bring us a step closer to developing more targeted support for teenagers with ADHD, ensuring they can thrive during some of their most formative years.”

Reference:
  1. Identifying Candidate Mediators Linking ADHD Symptoms and Internalising Problems in Adolescence: An Exploratory Longitudinal Mediation Analysis - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/10870547261419589)


Source-Journal of Attention Disorders

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Is #ADHD alone responsible for #teenanxiety and depression?
Hidden influences like self-esteem and #parentalmentalhealth may play a role. #teenmentalhealth #teendepressiion #selfesteem #adolescenthealth #mentalhealthresearch #medindia

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