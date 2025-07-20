How a Tiny RNA Revolutionizes Kidney Disease Research

Blocking tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR in kidney disease models worsened damage, causing cell death, inflammation, and tissue scarring.

tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR: A Stress-Responsive RNA in Kidney Disease



A hypoxia-responsive tRNA-derived small RNA confers renal protection via RNA autophagy - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adp5384)

Cells rely on molecules calledto transport amino acids, the building blocks needed to create proteins. When tRNAs break down, they produce smaller fragments known as tRNA-derived RNAs (tsRNAs or tDRs), which take on entirely new roles, including helping cells adapt to stress and other challenging conditions. ( )In this study, researchers examined a specific tDR known as tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR, which becomes significantly more abundant under stress. This molecule is normally present in kidney cells but rises sharply in response to disease-related stress signals in both cultured cells and multiple mouse models of kidney disease. Notably, elevated levels oftRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR helps protect kidney cells by regulating a critical process called autophagy, where cells break down and reuse their own parts.To test if boosting this tDR could help, we developed a way to increase its levels in mouse kidneys.We also learned that the tDR’s unique folded shape, called a G-quadruplex, is essential for its protective effect. This shape helps it bind to proteins that manage autophagy, making it a potential new target for kidney disease treatments in the future.We sought to determine the regulation and function of the novel tRNA-Asp-GTC-3'tDR that increases markedly with stress in different cell types and is expressed at high levels at baseline in metabolically active tissues and cells.We developed new tools to assess its biogenesis, reagents to silence this molecule selectively using machine learning approaches and deliver/increase its levels. These tools allow precise control of its levels to investigate its role and therapeutic potential in cell culture and disease models.We found that the hypoxia-responsiveThe levels of tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR increased acutely in animal models and human cell cultures to enhance autophagic flux and protect against cellular injury, inflammation and fibrosis.We are developing platforms and tools to study theThese new tools will help determine safety, durability and any toxicity of treatments. Additionally, we are developing Cas13-based RNA editing tools to enhance the expression of the endogenous tDR, a far more efficient way to manipulate the cell’s own tDR.Source-Eurekalert