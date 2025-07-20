About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How a Tiny RNA Revolutionizes Kidney Disease Research

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 20 2025 2:18 AM

Blocking tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR in kidney disease models worsened damage, causing cell death, inflammation, and tissue scarring.

Cells rely on molecules called transfer RNAs (tRNAs) to transport amino acids, the building blocks needed to create proteins. When tRNAs break down, they produce smaller fragments known as tRNA-derived RNAs (tsRNAs or tDRs), which take on entirely new roles, including helping cells adapt to stress and other challenging conditions. ()

tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR: A Stress-Responsive RNA in Kidney Disease

In this study, researchers examined a specific tDR known as tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR, which becomes significantly more abundant under stress. This molecule is normally present in kidney cells but rises sharply in response to disease-related stress signals in both cultured cells and multiple mouse models of kidney disease. Notably, elevated levels of tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR were also detected in human conditions such as preeclampsia and early-stage kidney disease, suggesting its potential as a biomarker or therapeutic target.

tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR helps protect kidney cells by regulating a critical process called autophagy, where cells break down and reuse their own parts.

To test if boosting this tDR could help, we developed a way to increase its levels in mouse kidneys. Mice had more kidney protection with less scarring, inflammation, and injury when this tDR was present at higher levels.

We also learned that the tDR’s unique folded shape, called a G-quadruplex, is essential for its protective effect. This shape helps it bind to proteins that manage autophagy, making it a potential new target for kidney disease treatments in the future.

We sought to determine the regulation and function of the novel tRNA-Asp-GTC-3'tDR that increases markedly with stress in different cell types and is expressed at high levels at baseline in metabolically active tissues and cells.

Precision Tools Unlocking Therapeutic Potential of Key RNA Molecule

We developed new tools to assess its biogenesis, reagents to silence this molecule selectively using machine learning approaches and deliver/increase its levels. These tools allow precise control of its levels to investigate its role and therapeutic potential in cell culture and disease models.

We found that the hypoxia-responsive tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR maintains cellular homeostasis in kidney cells by regulating autophagic flux and plays a key role in the stress response. The levels of tRNA-Asp-GTC-3’tDR increased acutely in animal models and human cell cultures to enhance autophagic flux and protect against cellular injury, inflammation and fibrosis.

We are developing platforms and tools to study the therapeutic potential of this tDR in kidney and heart disease. These new tools will help determine safety, durability and any toxicity of treatments. Additionally, we are developing Cas13-based RNA editing tools to enhance the expression of the endogenous tDR, a far more efficient way to manipulate the cell’s own tDR.

Reference:
  1. A hypoxia-responsive tRNA-derived small RNA confers renal protection via RNA autophagy - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adp5384)
Source-Eurekalert


