How a Simple Blood Test Can Estimate Cirrhosis Risk

Current method, Fibrosis-4 is not for general use; it's inadequate at predicting future high-risk liver disease.
Researchers demonstrated a new blood test, CORE (Cirrhosis Outcome Risk Estimator) method for severe liver disease prognosis. This simple blood analysis can predict a person's risk of serious liver disease such as cirrhosis and liver cancer (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Use of new CORE risk score to predict 10 year risk of liver cirrhosis in general population: population based cohort study
Go to source). The study was led by scientists at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, published in the journal The BMJ. CORE model works based on five factors: age, sex, and three common liver enzymes (AST, ALT, and GGT), from routine health checks.
This novel tool could be used in primary care settings that helps detect cirrhosis and liver cancer in advance.
‘Did You Know?
#CORE model acts as an important step towards #liverdisease screening, especially in primary care. This can pave way for establishing preventative drugs for #cirrhosis and #liver_cancer. #cirrhosis #livercancer #hepatology #liverscreening #medindia’
#CORE model acts as an important step towards #liverdisease screening, especially in primary care. This can pave way for establishing preventative drugs for #cirrhosis and #liver_cancer. #cirrhosis #livercancer #hepatology #liverscreening #medindia’
Predicting Liver Disease Risk in Primary Care Settings“These are diseases that are growing increasingly common and that have a poor prognosis if detected late,” says Rickard Strandberg, affiliated researcher at Karolinska Institute’s Department of Medicine in Huddinge, who has developed the test with his departmental colleague Hannes Hagström.
“Our method can predict the risk of severe liver disease within 10 years and is based on three simple routine blood tests.”
“This is an important step towards being able to offer early screening for liver disease in primary care,” says principal investigator Hannes Hagström, adjunct professor at Karolinska Institute’s Department of Medicine in Huddinge, and senior consultant at Karolinska University Hospital.
Preventive Drug Treatment for High-Risk Liver Disease Patients“Drug treatment is now available, soon hopefully also in Sweden, for treating people at a high risk of developing liver diseases such as cirrhosis or liver cancer.”
The study is based on data from over 480,000 people in Stockholm who underwent health checks between 1985 and 1996.
On following the participants for up to 30 years, the researchers could see that some 1.5 per cent developed severe liver disease, such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer, or required a liver transplant.
The CORE model proved highly accurate and was able to differentiate between people who either did or did not develop the disease in 88 per cent of cases, which is an improvement on the currently recommended FIB-4 method.
FIB-4 is Not Enough; Need for Better Tools in Healthcare“Primary care hasn’t had the tools to detect the risk of severe liver disease in time,” says Professor Hagström. “FIB-4 is not suited for the general population and is less effective at predicting the future risk of severe liver disease.”
The model was also tested on two other population groups in Finland and the UK, where it again demonstrated a high accuracy in predicting this risk. The researchers make the point, however, that it needs to be further tested on groups at especially high risk, such as people with type 2 diabetes or obesity.
They also recognise a need to integrate the model into medical records systems to facilitate its clinical use.
Reference:
- Use of new CORE risk score to predict 10 year risk of liver cirrhosis in general population: population based cohort study - (https://www.bmj.com/content/390/bmj-2024-083182)
Source-Eurekalert