How a Living Lung Model Tracks Tuberculosis in Real-Time

Visualize the unseen early stages of tuberculosis infection through a genetically identical living lung model.

Autologous human iPSC-derived Alveolus-on-Chip reveals early pathological events of M. tuberculosis infection



uses only human-derived stem cells that(TB).This groundbreaking “lung-on-chip” was engineered by scientists from the Francis Crick Institute and AlveoliX and published in.(The miniature lung provides, allowing doctors to design precise therapies according to patients’ genetic makeup.Air sacs in the lungs called alveoli are the essential site of gas exchange and alsoResearchers have been working to recreate the battle between human cells and bacteria in the lab by building a. In this case, they aimed to recreate air sacs to understand how they respond to infection.Until now, these ‘lung-on-chip’ devices have been made of a mixture of patient-derived and commercially available cells, meaning they can’t fully replicate the lung function or disease progression of a single individual.Based on a protocol developed previously by the lab, the team produced type I and II alveolar epithelial cells and vascular endothelial cells from human-induced pluripotent stem cells, cells that can virtually become any cell in the body.To further simulate the human lung, AlveoliX has designed specialised machines to impose rhythmic three-dimensional stretching forces on the recreated air sac barrier, mimicking the motion of breathing.Next, the scientists added immune cells called macrophages into the chip, again produced from the stem cells of the same donor, before adding TB bacteria to simulate the early stages of the disease.In the chips infected with TB, the team reported large macrophage clusters containing ‘necrotic cores’, a group of dead macrophages in the centre, surrounded by live macrophages. Eventually,Max Gutierrez, Principal Group Leader of the Host-Pathogen Interactions in Tuberculosis Laboratory at the Crick and senior author, said: “, avoiding differences in lung anatomy, makeup of immune cells and disease development between animals and humans.”“Composed of entirely genetically identical cells, the chips could be built from stem cells from people with particular genetic mutations. This would allow us to understand how infections like TB will impact an individual and test the effectiveness of treatments like antibiotics.”Jakson Luk, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Host-Pathogen Interactions in Tuberculosis Laboratory and first author, said: “TB is a slow-moving disease, with months between infection and the development of symptoms, so there’s an increasing need to understand what’s happening in the unseen early stages..”“We’re excited that the new model could be applied to a huge range of research, such as, and we’re now looking at refining the chip by incorporating other important cell types.”Source-Eurekalert