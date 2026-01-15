How a Genetic Traffic Jam Drives 90% of Alzheimer`s Disease

Understand why scientists are prioritizing the genes responsible for brain cleanup for inhibiting dementia risk.

Understanding Why the Common Genetic Variants are Responsible for Almost All Alzheimer’s cases

Collision of Genes with Lifestyle Factors Increases Alzheimer’s Risk

Targeting the Brain’s Plumbing System Helps Fight Against Dementia

Managing Cholesterol, Smoking, and Social Isolation Can Prevent ‘Genetic Gridlock’

Cracking the Genetic Code of the Brain’s Detox System

The genetic blueprints of specific gene called, based on a landmark study (involving 450,000 participants) led by the University College London and published in the journal.(Researchers now insist thatrisk worldwide.Around 45% of all dementia cases are more likely connected to the single APOE gene alone. The findings reveal that lifestyle elements such as high cholesterol, smoking, social isolation, and other environmental factors crucially interact with the APOE gene, making the disease to remain complex.Lead author Dr. Dylan Williams (UCL Division of Psychiatry and Unit for Lifelong Health and Ageing at UCL) said: “.”“The ε4 variant of APOE is well recognised as harmful by dementia researchers, but much disease would not occur without the additional impact of the common ε3 allele, which has been typically misperceived as neutral in terms of Alzheimer’s risk.”.”The study is the most comprehensive modelling to date of the proportion of Alzheimer's and dementia cases that arise across the population due to common variation in APOE.The researchers pulled together evidence of how much the ε3 and ε4 alleles are linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, any form of dementia, and the brain changes that lead to Alzheimer’s.Key to this study was the use of datasets from four extremely large studies (with a total of over 450,000 participants) that enabled them to find many people in the uncommon group with two copies of the ε2 variant, and use this group as a low-risk baseline in their calculations for the first time in such an analysis.The researchers estimated thatThese estimates are higher than previous estimates of APOE’s influence, mainly because the researchers in the latest study were considering the roles of both ε3 and ε4 variants.The variation between findings from the four studies was due to differences in how each defined and measured Alzheimer's and dementia (including recorded diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, or evidence of amyloid pathology from brain scans), as well as differences in follow-up periods and potential biases in study recruitment.Taken together, evidence from all sources suggestedThe findings suggest theDr. Williams said: “There has been major progress in recent years in gene editing and other forms of gene therapy to target genetic risk factors directly. Moreover, genetic risk also points us towards parts of our physiology that we could target with more conventional drugs.”.”“The extent to which APOE has been researched in relation to Alzheimer’s or as a drug target has clearly not been proportionate to its full importance.”Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases are not caused solely by the APOE gene, as even in the rare, highest-risk category – people with two copies of ε4 – lifetime risk of Alzheimer’s disease is still estimated to be below 70%.As Dr. Williams explained: “. Understanding what modifies the risk people inherit from their APOE genes is another crucial question for dementia researchers to grapple with.”“For instance, other research has suggested that perhaps half of dementia incidence could be prevented or delayed by improving many modifiable risk factors such as, across populations. With complex diseases like Alzheimer's and other diseases that cause dementia, there will be more than one way to reduce disease occurrence.”“We should explore many options by which we might modify Alzheimer’s and dementia risk, including but not limited to strategies related to APOE.”“Nonetheless,or experienced by carriers of these variants throughout life.”The study, conducted by researchers at UCL and the University of Eastern Finland, was supported by funding from Alzheimer’s Research UK, the Medical Research Council and others.Dr. Sheona Scales, Director of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “This study highlights that more Alzheimer’s cases are linked to the APOE gene that previously thought. However,“Despite APOE being linked to Alzheimer’s, very few treatments in clinical trials target this gene directly. Findings from this study show that further research into APOE will be important for developing future prevention and treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s.“Alzheimer’s Research UK is delighted to support Dr. Williams as he continues to investigate.”Source-Eurekalert